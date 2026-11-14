The Colorado Avalanche will be without two of their biggest stars after head coach Jared Bednar confirmed lengthy injury absences for Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman shared the update on X, quoting Bednar’s latest comments about the players’ recovery timelines.

“Colorado coach Jared Bednar said this morning Nathan MacKinnon – out a month and Cale Makar – out a couple of weeks,” Friedman reported.

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Both players suffered lower-body injuries during Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators. Their absences create a major challenge for an Avalanche team trying to remain competitive in the Central Division.

MacKinnon is expected to miss nearly a month’s time, while Makar could return in either late November or early December. Colorado will need other players to take on larger roles during their recovery.

Colorado Avalanche face difficult stretch without two stars

Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) celebrates his goal at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

MacKinnon has been Colorado’s leading offensive player this season. The 2025-26 NHL top goal-scorer recorded 30 points through 20 games, including 10 goals and 20 assists. However, his production slowed during November. He collected six points in six games after recording 24 points across his first 14 appearances.

Makar has also been an important part of Colorado’s attack. The defenseman recorded five goals and 18 assists through 19 games, ranking among the NHL’s leading scorers at his position.

The Avalanche currently hold an 11-6-3 record with 25 points, sitting third in the Central Division. They have scored 81 goals, making their offensive production one of the league’s best.

Earlier this week, MacKinnon said, “We’ve been OK. We have some room to improve.”

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Colorado recalled forward Gavin Brindley from the AHL’s Colorado Eagles to help address the roster shortage. Nazem Kadri, Brock Nelson and Martin Necas could also receive increased responsibilities.

The Avalanche have enough offensive talent to remain competitive, but replacing MacKinnon and Makar will be difficult. Their performances during the next few weeks could shape Colorado’s position in the division.

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