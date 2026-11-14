Juan Carlos Ferrero, also known as JCF, is the toast of the town at the 2026 ATP Finals in Turin. Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach who was set to join Ben Shelton’s team in 2027, has begun work early in Turin.

JCF seems to relish the attention. It makes no sense that a coach gets more attention than the eight players, but there is where we are.

MORE: What does Ben Shelton gain by hiring Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach?

In addition to being in front of the cameras in Turin, he has been talking to any media person who will listen since becoming a member of Shelton’s team.

Alcaraz, Shelton have handled it well

Mar 16, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Juan Carlos Ferrero, coach of Carlos Alcaraz (ESP), looks on during the semi-final match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The players impacted by JCF have handled the transition well.

Alcaraz has been positive in every media clip, explaining that Ferrero will improve Shelton’s game.

Shelton called Alcaraz to let him know before it was announced publicly.

MORE: Andy Roddick adds reason Juan Carlos Ferrero wants to coach Ben Shelton

Andy Roddick might be right

Roddick believes that JCF took the job on Shelton’s team because of his ability to help Ben become even better. However, an extra incentive was to avenge his firing by Alcaraz.

Shelton is near the top of the game, chasing Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Alcaraz. JCF wants to be instrumental in getting Shelton a Grand Slam win and the World No. 1 ranking, both potentially at Alcaraz’s expense.

JCF at inaugural ATP World No. 1 dinner

The ATP had an inaugural World No. 1 event (something the WTA should also do) hosting the former players who held that ranking. JCF was there along with the injured Sinner.

Alcaraz was not there, reportedly skipping the event because of feeling unwell with stomach issues.

Hopefully the JCF mania simmers down. Tennis fans like to focus on the players more than the coaches. Alcaraz and Shelton are in separate groups in the ATP Finals so the earliest they could meet is the semfinals.

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