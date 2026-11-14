No. 8 Tennessee is ranked among the country’s top 10 for the first time this season as it travels to Texas A&M on Saturday.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) celebrates a missed field goal by the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

How to watch Tennessee vs Texas A&M

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 3 PM EDT

Channel: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Texas A&M is searching for its first win in nearly a month when it hosts No. 8 Tennessee at Kyle Field on Saturday. The Aggies have lost four straight on the road – all against ranked opposition – but are unbeaten in two playing at home and hope to keep that theme going when they welcome the Vols to College Station in Week 11.

Tennessee makes the trip to Texas ranked inside the nation’s top 10 for the first time this term, which is well-deserved when assessing the school’s 7-2 record (4-2 in the SEC). However, it’s the manner of those two defeats that further underlines the point, losing to Texas in September (when it was ranked No. 1) by just three points before falling 27-24 to a South Carolina team that’s worked its way into CFP contention.

Mike Elko’s Texas A&M team also dropped to South Carolina last weekend, though quarterback Marcel Reed was unable to convert a touchdown despite the team generating more than 450 scrimmage yards. The 4-5 Aggies are stuck with just the one SEC victory to their name this campaign, leaving Tennessee with a gaping opportunity to secure its first-ever win at College Station in only its second trip, the first having ended in a double overtime win for the hosts in 2016.

The Vols boast the 10th-best scoring defense in the country (18th overall) and allow the opposition just 15.1 points per game on average this season. Texas A&M has averaged 15 points scored across its past five games against FBS opposition but will need home advantage to work overtime on Saturday if it’s to halt Tennessee’s rise up the rankings.

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