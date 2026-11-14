The No. 18 Oregon Ducks welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Autzen Stadium on Saturday for a Big Ten showdown as they look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

How to watch Michigan vs Oregon

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM EDT

Channel: ACC Network

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Oregon enters the matchup at 6-3, riding a two-game winning streak that includes an impressive 41-28 road victory over Ohio State last weekend. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns against the Buckeyes, helping the Ducks overcome an early 14-point deficit. Head coach Dan Lanning’s team has regained momentum at a critical point in the season, and another victory would strengthen its case for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan comes into Saturday’s contest at 5-4 following a disappointing 15-6 home loss to rival Michigan State. The Wolverines have struggled offensively throughout the season, but their defense remains one of the nation’s best, ranking fourth in total yards allowed per game. First-year head coach Kyle Whittingham will look to pull off a major road upset against an Oregon team that has won three consecutive meetings between the programs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

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