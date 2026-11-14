The No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers host the No. 15 USC Trojans on Saturday in a massive Big Ten showdown with major College Football Playoff implications for both programs.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18.

How to watch USC vs Indiana

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM EDT

Channel: CBS

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Indiana enters the matchup with an 8-1 record, looking to bounce back offensively after narrowly escaping its last two games with overtime victories over Michigan and Minnesota. Head coach Curt Cignetti has built one of the nation’s most formidable defenses, with the Hoosiers allowing just 12.4 points per game. However, Indiana’s offense has struggled in recent weeks, putting additional pressure on the defense as the defending national champions look to secure another playoff appearance.

USC comes into Bloomington at 7-2, riding the momentum of an impressive 30-18 upset victory over Ohio State. Quarterback Jayden Maiava leads a dangerous Trojans offense that will test Indiana’s defense, while head coach Lincoln Riley looks to deliver another signature victory. With both teams fighting for postseason positioning, Saturday’s matchup could have significant consequences for the Big Ten championship race and College Football Playoff picture. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

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