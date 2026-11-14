Jimmy “Mr. Beast” Donaldson has built a career on turning extreme concepts into reality, and his latest video takes a direct swing at one of the most recognizable premises in pop culture. The YouTuber’s channel has teased a Hunger Games-style battle royale for over a year, and the concept has now fully arrived.

Rather than building the cast from scratch, Donaldson pulled together familiar faces from across his channel’s history for what appears to be the start of a new annual tradition.

MORE: GTA 6 soundtrack tracklist: Full list of songs & artists leaks

Beast Hunger Games brings back fan-favorite contestants for a $250,000 prize

MrBeast and Shaqís OGs general manager Shaquille OíNeal celebrates during an activity during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images.

Twelve teams competed in Beast Hunger Games for a $250,000 grand prize, with eliminations determined by foam weapons fitted with magnets making contact with specially designed sensor suits worn by each team.

Mr. Beast served as a participant himself alongside a second game master overseeing the competition, a shift from his usual role as the lone host directing challenges from the sidelines.

The roster leaned heavily on past standouts from the channel. Juan, known for his run in MrBeast’s grocery store endurance challenge, and Jeff Allen, the record-setting first winner of Beast Games, both joined the competition.

Majd Khader, who previously took on a $250,000 weight-loss challenge, and Tareq Salameh rounded out another portion of the cast, while Nolan Hansen competed alongside his mom. Jimmy’s wife, Thea Booysen, also took part.

With a returning cast this deep, Beast Hunger Games has the early makings of a recurring entry on the channel.

—Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter —