The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens on Saturday for a highly anticipated SEC showdown against the Missouri Tigers, looking to strengthen their position atop the College Football Playoff rankings.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

How to watch Missouri vs Georgia

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM EDT

Channel: ABC

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Georgia enters the matchup with an 8-1 record after delivering one of its most impressive performances of the season, dismantling No. 10 Ole Miss 42-7 on the road. Quarterback Gunner Stockton threw four touchdown passes and added another score on the ground as the Bulldogs dominated from start to finish. Kirby Smart’s team has been outstanding on both sides of the ball, averaging 41.1 points per game while allowing just 14.0, making Georgia one of the most complete teams in college football.

Missouri comes into Saturday’s contest at 6-3 after suffering a 34-20 loss to Texas last weekend. Quarterback Austin Simmons leads a Tigers offense capable of moving the ball, but facing Georgia’s dominant defense in Athens presents a significant challenge. The Bulldogs have won 10 consecutive meetings against Missouri and will look to extend that streak when the teams kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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