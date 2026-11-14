It’s Jeremiah Smith’s world, and we’re just living in it.

The Ohio State star wideout already holds the Ohio State record for all-time receiving touchdowns, receiving yards, and receptions, and added to that list against Northwestern on Saturday.

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He’s now the Big Ten’s all-time leader in receiving yards and already has seven receptions for 66 yards in the first half against Northwestern. He also owns the Big Ten record in all-time receiving touchdowns.

Ohio State may be 6-3, and the program’s College Football Playoff hopes might be fading, but Smith is still an alien. He’s arguably the best wideout in the country and keeps putting up ridiculous numbers.

He came into Saturday’s game with 69 receptions, 1,200 yards, and 14 touchdowns this year. He’s still one of the top candidates for the Heisman Trophy and has a strong chance of winning it at the end of the year.

Ohio State’s remaining schedule

Oct 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) lines up pre-snap during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

After Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Ohio State will finish the season with games against Nebraska and Michigan. The Michigan game is always huge, as it’s one of the biggest rivalries in college football.

You can watch the rest of Saturday’s Ohio State-Northwestern game on FOX.

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