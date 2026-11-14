The Professional Fighters League has returned for PFL Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday morning. Before the main card even had a chance to begin, the crowd was on its feet with six stellar finishes.

Nothing was more emphatic than the featured preliminary bout between Connor Hughes and UFC veteran Shem Rock, who was competing for the first time since his UFC release in March 2026.

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Things did not go well for Rock, who suffered a brutal knockout in just 64 seconds. Hughes flatlined Rock with a beautiful left check hook-right hand combo that left the UFC veteran lying flat on his face in the center of the canvas. Rock had rushed in carelessly with his hands down before getting caught.

PFL Dubai is headlined by a heavyweight world title fight between current titleholder Vadim Nemkov and challenger Sergey Bilostenniy. The main card is currently set to begin on ESPN Unlimited, so tune in to see what thrilling finishes we may see next.

A full look at the Preliminary Card results for PFL Dubai can be seen below.

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PFL Dubai Prelim Results

Connor Hughes def. Shem Rock via second-round KO (1:04)

Saygid Izagakhmaev def. David Martinez via third-round submission (rear-naked choke) (4:27)

Akhmed Magomedov def. Alexei Pergande via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Adam Borics def. Khasan Magomedsharipov via first-round submission (triangle choke) (4:17)

Denis Goltsov def. Maxwell Djantou Nana via first-round TKO (3:41)

Ernesto Rodriguez via. Rhys McKee first-round TKO (2:28)

Khabib Nabiev def. Styve Ngono via third-round TKO (0:46)

Aleksandra Savicheva def. Jacinta Austin via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

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