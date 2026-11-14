Taylor Fritz won his 12th ATP title on November 14, 2026 at the ATP 250 Stockholm Open.

Winning an ATP title is a big feat, regardless of the level.

However, Fritz missed the cutoff for the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, and that’s where his American compatriots Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe are getting ready to play. Next to the Grand Slams, the most important tennis tournament of the year is the ATP Finals.

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11 of Fritz’s career wins are at ATP 500 or below tournaments

Aug 21, 2026; Mason, OH, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) reacts after returning a shot against Ben Nakashima (USA) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Fritz had been the highest ranked American for years before Shelton took the ranking from him in 2026. Shelton is also taking Fritz’s position at the 2027 United Cup, a co-ed event that Fritz has played for years.

Fritz has enjoyed a successful career; however, his domination is in ATP 250 and ATP 500 tournaments.

His lone ATP 1000 win at Indian Wells was huge, a straight set win over Rafael Nadal in 2022.

That was nearly five years ago, and he hasn’t been able to win another at that level since.

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Will Fritz win another big tournament?

Fritz turned 29 in late October so time is of the essence. He struggled with his health in 2026 dealing with a chronic knee injury.

Fritz has the talent to do it, but luck, a good draw, and fortuitous scheduling (including no late night matches, time for recovery, and days off) may need to be on his side to do so.

American fans want to see Fritz win a big tournament, but he is slowly being eclipsed by Shelton, who at 24, has 7 ATP titles, two are at ATP 1000 level.

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