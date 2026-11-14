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Does it matter that Taylor Fritz won ATP 250 Stockholm Open?
By Wendi Oliveros,2 days ago
Taylor Fritz won his 12th ATP title on November 14, 2026 at the ATP 250 Stockholm Open.
Winning an ATP title is a big feat, regardless of the level.
However, Fritz missed the cutoff for the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, and that’s where his American compatriots Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe are getting ready to play. Next to the Grand Slams, the most important tennis tournament of the year is the ATP Finals.
MORE: What Carlos Alcaraz said to Taylor Fritz after eliminating him from ATP Finals contention
11 of Fritz’s career wins are at ATP 500 or below tournaments
Fritz had been the highest ranked American for years before Shelton took the ranking from him in 2026. Shelton is also taking Fritz’s position at the 2027 United Cup, a co-ed event that Fritz has played for years.
Fritz has enjoyed a successful career; however, his domination is in ATP 250 and ATP 500 tournaments.
His lone ATP 1000 win at Indian Wells was huge, a straight set win over Rafael Nadal in 2022.
That was nearly five years ago, and he hasn’t been able to win another at that level since.
MORE: Taylor Fritz wins Mubadala DC Open
Will Fritz win another big tournament?
Fritz turned 29 in late October so time is of the essence. He struggled with his health in 2026 dealing with a chronic knee injury.
Fritz has the talent to do it, but luck, a good draw, and fortuitous scheduling (including no late night matches, time for recovery, and days off) may need to be on his side to do so.
American fans want to see Fritz win a big tournament, but he is slowly being eclipsed by Shelton, who at 24, has 7 ATP titles, two are at ATP 1000 level.
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