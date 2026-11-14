Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has praised Devon Levi’s confidence, athleticism and patience after the young goaltender’s impressive start to the 2026-27 NHL season.

Levi has quickly established himself as Edmonton’s starting netminder after arriving from the Buffalo Sabres in July. The 24-year-old owns an 8-1-0 record through his first nine starts, with a 2.75 goals-against average and .899 save percentage.

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Speaking to reporters, McDavid praised Levi’s personality and approach to the game.

“Just a confident kid, honestly,” McDavid said. “He’s got a lot of confidence. He’s a great kid, happy kid. Loves playing, loves going out there and doing what he does, and it’s been fun to watch, honestly. He’s been elite.”

The Oilers captain also highlighted how Levi handles the pressure surrounding his new role.

“He’s great. He handles it all really, really well,” McDavid added. “Someone who takes really, really good care of himself and wants to be at his best every single night and every day. Even in practice, I see it. He’s been really, really impressive.”

Connor McDavid identifies Devon Levi’s biggest strength

Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi (27) gets ready at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

McDavid believes Levi’s patience separates him from other goaltenders. Although he does not have the biggest frame, his athleticism and reflexes help him compete against NHL shooters.

“Obviously, he’s extremely athletic. Not the biggest guy in the world, but really relies on his reflexes,” McDavid explained.

The captain also discussed what makes Levi particularly difficult to beat during breakaways and shootouts.

“You see him in the shootout or breakaways and stuff like that, how patient he is. I think that’s the biggest thing when I shoot on him. He’s just so patient and trusts his instincts and trusts his athleticism to get it done,” McDavid said. “And more times than not, it does.”

That patience has become an important part of Levi’s game. Rather than committing early, he trusts his reactions and waits for shooters to make their decisions.

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Levi’s performances have given Edmonton confidence between the pipes during their 14-3-3 start. He also won consecutive games against Vancouver and the New York Rangers after returning from a lower-body injury.

With McDavid leading an explosive offense, reliable goaltending could make Edmonton even more difficult to beat. Levi’s early performances suggest he can handle the responsibility.

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