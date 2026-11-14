The Ole Miss Rebels and Oklahoma Sooners will play on Sunday this week. The SEC made the decision to postpone the game because of the FAA ground stop and Oklahoma was not happy. Athletic Director Roger Denny released a statement late Friday night saying it wasn’t fair to Sooner Nation.

“I understand that difficult decisions sometimes must be made under extraordinary circumstances,” Denny wrote in a statement posted to X. “But those decisions must also consider the impact on everyone involved. Put simply, this decision isn’t fair to our athletes, our institution, or to Sooner Nation. But we’ve been given no other choice. We are obligated to play the game when directed, but we remain steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening.”

On Saturday ESPN’s Paul Finebaum went on SEC Nation and responded to Denny, calling him out for pandering to his fanbase.

MORE: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma postponed: New date, kickoff time announced

Paul Finebaum: Oklahoma AD broke code of SEC

Paul Finebaum: "I understand the frustration, and none of us really know what happened to Ole Miss… What I don’t think is correct is [Oklahoma AD Roger Denny] pathetically pandering to his fanbase at midnight to try to cover up whatever…" https://t.co/k124Yv7Ocq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 14, 2026

“First of all, I understand the frustration. And none of us really know what happened to Ole Miss, but I believe the administration at Ole Miss did everything they could. What I don’t think is correct is Roger Denny, the Athletic Director there, pathetically pandering to his fanbase at midnight to try to cover up whatever. I don’t know. But Mr. Denny, the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference made a decision for the entire conference and for the safety of everyone. He’s not concerned about what you’re doing with your fanbase.”

Finabum went on to call Denny an impulsive leader. He brought up Brent Venables’ contract extension before the season as an example. And now he’s gone against the code of the SEC by calling out the commissioner in the middle of a national emergency.

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