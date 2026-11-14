No. 19 Ole Miss is in familiar territory as it targets a rebound result at Oklahoma on Saturday.

Nov 7, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jacob Jordan (7) runs with the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

How to watch Ole Miss vs Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM EDT

Channel: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Oklahoma can put together a run of back-to-back wins for the first time this season as it targets another major upset as home to No. 19 Ole Miss this Saturday. The Sooners side responsible for one of No. 6 Texas’ two losses this season is chasing a third win over ranked opposition after easing Florida out of the top 25 last weekend.

Brent Venables’ men came up trumps against the Gators to celebrate consecutive road wins but haven’t recorded a victory at the Palace on the Prairie since mid-September. The 5-4 Sooners (3-3 in the SEC) may no longer be a realistic call for a spot in the CFP, but that doesn’t mean they can’t give their fans something to shout about as they chase a bowl game in these last few weeks of the regular season.

The 6-3 Rebels (4-3 in SEC) have been a case file in inconsistency over the past couple of months. They beat LSU (then ranked No. 7) in Week 3, only to be humbled at Florida seven days later; they later hammered Missouri (then ranked No. 13) in Week 7 before following up a narrow loss at Texas (then ranked No. 19).

A heavy portion of the pressure this week falls to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who came unstuck in last week’s 42-7 loss to No. 1 Georgia and failed to complete a touchdown pass for the first time this season. The defeat also resulted in his lowest QB rating of the season to date (41.2), but an Oklahoma team boasting the 11th-best pass defense in the country (170.7 yards per game) won’t grant him a resurgence easily.

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