When “Grand Theft Auto VI” releases next week, former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be one of millions of gamers playing it.

In what is the most highly-anticipated release of a video game ever, “GTA 6” is set to drop on Nov. 19 after about 13 years of development.

Tomlin was a guest on the “Not Just Football” podcast with Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward and revealed he’s irrationally excited for the game to drop.

MORE: GTA 6 soundtrack tracklist: Full list of songs & artist leaks

“I’m foaming at the mouth,” Tomlin said of his excitement for “GTA 6.”

Mike Tomlin the (video) gamer

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; NBC broadcast analyst Mike Tomlin before the game between Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

While Tomlin was no doubt a gamer during his coaching career, he hasn’t stopped being one after leaving his post as the Steelers’ head coach, he’s just a gamer in a different way now.

Tomlin recently revealed that he is actually a huge fan of the “Minecraft” video game.

And, so much so that he has built his own city that he unveiled to the world via YouTube.

Tomlin told Heyward that getting into “Minecraft” was first about bonding with his kids, but he clearly took a liking to the game himself.

“It was more about ‘dadding’ for me,” Tomlin said of playing the video game.

“The season comes to an end, I got weekends and I’m trying to engage with my kids, but they’re locked in their room playing video games all weekend and it’s like I’m disturbing them,” he added.

“We would spend hours playing, but that was just hours where I had an opportunity to hear about things going on in their life. Listen to them interact and kind of infuse a little knowledge.”

Heyward went on to note that he also discovered Tomlin is a fan of “Red Dead Redemption 2,” which is published by Rockstar Games, the same company that makes “GTA 6.”

How many copies of GTA 6 have been sold?

Rockstar Games

The current estimated total of copies sold of “GTA 6” ahead its release is around 12 million, according to Sensor Tower.

After crunching the numbers, Game Spot notes that is about $1.18 billion in gross revenue, which is just an absurd amount.

As you’d expect, those numbers make “GTA 6” the most preordered game of all time for both PlayStation and Xbox, the only two platforms it will be released on.

While the exact amount of money Rockstar Games dumped into making “GTA 6” isn’t known, we’ve seen estimates of at least $1 billion, another unfathomable figure.

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