The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to play Sunday’s NFLWeek 10 game at the Atlanta Falcons without running back Kenneth Walker III, the engine behind the reigning Super Bowl champions’ 6-2 start.

Kansas City will hold Walker out with a groin injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported that the Chiefs “want to give him a week,” per a source. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that Sunday’s game was “too quick of a turnaround” for the Chiefs’ workhorse.

Walker has 872 rushing yards, eight behind Falcons star Bijan Robinson for the NFL lead despite playing one fewer game, and his 11 scrimmage touchdowns tie Jahmyr Gibbs for the most in the league.

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How did Kenneth Walker get hurt?

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA. Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) reacts during the first half against the New York Jets. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Walker wasn’t on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday. Schefter reported he hurt his groin in Thursday’s practice. Head coach Andy Reid said the tightness showed up the next morning.

“Kenneth Walker came in this morning; he had a tight groin, so we just sat him out of practice today,” Reid said Friday. “We’ll just see how he feels through this afternoon’s rehab and then through tomorrow.”

Reid added that the Chiefs wouldn’t force it: “We’re not going to put him at risk or anything like that. That’s not how we roll.”

Kansas City listed him as questionable, and Sunday would be the first game he’s missed since signing with the Chiefs.

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Emmett Johnson steps into Chiefs backfield

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) runs with the ball during the second half against the Denver Broncos |Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Emmett Johnson, a fifth-round rookie out of Nebraska, is next in line. He scored a rushing touchdown against the Jets, and in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, he caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has praised the rookie’s approach, saying, “Emmett works. He does not take anything for granted.”

Third-string back Jaydn Ott is questionable with a hamstring injury, which leaves fullback Ben VanSumeren as Johnson’s only healthy backup on the active roster.

Wide receiver Josh Downs, acquired from the Indianapolis Colts this week, also plans to make his Chiefs debut.

The Chiefs and the 3-6 Falcons kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on CBS.

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