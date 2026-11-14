The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) face the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday afternoon in college football action.

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) looks for a receiver during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images

How to Watch Alabama vs Vanderbilt

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 12:45 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Alabama has won two straight games after beating LSU 31-13 on Saturday. Quarterback Keelon Russell completed 17 of 24 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter. Rico Scott caught three passes for 67 yards, while Kaleb Edwards added 50 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Crimson Tide trailed 13-10 late in the third quarter before scoring 21 unanswered points to run away with the win. Luke Metz led the defense with 11 tackles and an interception, while Devan Thompkins recorded two sacks.

Vanderbilt ended a five-game losing streak with a 25-23 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. Kicker Brock Taylor made six field goals, including attempts from 54 and 55 yards. Quarterback Jared Curtis threw for 168 yards, while Makhilyn Young rushed for 63 yards and Sedrick Alexander added 59 yards and a touchdown. The Commodores led 16-0 at halftime before Mississippi State cut the difference to two points in the third quarter. The Commodores will try to beat Alabama at home for the second straight meeting after their 40-35 win in 2024.

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