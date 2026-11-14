The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-7) face the Clemson Tigers (6-3) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon in college football action.

Nov 7, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) fakes a handoff to running back Jarvis Green (21) during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Clemson

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM ET

TV Channel: CW

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Georgia Tech has lost four straight games after a 44-17 drubbing against Louisville on Saturday. Running back Justice Haynes rushed for 87 yards on 12 carries, while quarterback Alberto Mendoza threw for 148 yards and a touchdown. Dalen Penson led the receivers with five catches for 66 yards, and backup quarterback Grady Adamson also threw a touchdown pass. The Yellow Jackets trailed 27-10 at halftime and has now, allowed at least 34 points in four straight games.

Clemson picked up its second straight win Saturday, beating Syracuse 18-13 on the road. Quarterback Tait Reynolds threw for 161 yards, while Jarvis Green rushed for 85 yards and Bryant Wesco Jr. caught passes for 100 yards. The Tigers scored their only touchdown on defense when Jahiem Lawson returned a fumble for a score in the third quarter. The Tigers will try to win their third straight game while paying the Yellow Jackets back for last season’s 24-21 loss.

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