How to watch Duke vs Miami: Live stream NCAA College Football, TV channel

Miami has slipped to seventh in the CFP rankings as it prepares to host Duke on Saturday.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) warms up on the sideline during the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

How to watch Duke vs Miami

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 12 PM EDT

Channel: ABC

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Duke will look to capitalize on No. 7 Miami’s first loss of the season as it travels to the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday hoping to extend its own streak of three straight wins. The Blue Devils have dramatically improved their standing in the ACC after moving to 4-2 (7-2 overall) in recent weeks, scoring a particularly impressive 41-3 triumph over rival NC State last time out.

Top spot in the conference is once again up for grabs after the Hurricanes’ first loss moved Miami to 8-1 on the season, though it’s still 6-0 in the ACC. Wake Forest sits just behind on a 5-1 ACC record, giving fifth-year head coach Mario Cristobal cause to bolster his efforts ahead of Miami’s last two games against Virginia Tech and Boston College.

Cristobal picked out Duke running back Nate Sheppard for particular praise this week, which is unsurprising given his 17 touchdowns this season have put him among the dark horse picks for a Heisman Trophy. Sophomore Sheppard has accumulated 1,189 rushing yards already this season, second only to Boise State’s Dylan Riley, and is showing no signs of slowing with nine scores over the past three games.

It just so happens Miami’s rush defense is the best in the nation, allowing just 64.3 yards per game. The Canes will face arguably their biggest test of the season so far in that regard attempting to cage Sheppard, while quarterback Darian Mensah looks to add to his 28 touchdown passes, second only to Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker, averaging more than three scoring throws per game.

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