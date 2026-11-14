How to live stream Oklahoma vs Ole Miss for free: College Football, watch, TV channel

The Oklahoma Sooners and Ole Miss Rebels square off Saturday in an intriguing SEC matchup as both programs look to secure an important conference victory down the stretch.

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) jogs off the field during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

How to watch Ole Miss vs Oklahoma

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM EDT

Channel: SEC Network

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Oklahoma enters the contest hoping to build momentum against a talented Ole Miss team capable of putting points on the board in a hurry. The Sooners will need a strong performance from their defense to limit explosive plays and keep the Rebels from establishing an offensive rhythm. With the regular season winding down, every conference victory carries added significance for Oklahoma’s postseason positioning.

No. 19 Ole Miss enters the matchup at 6-3 after suffering a 42-7 defeat against Georgia last weekend. Led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels have shown their offensive potential with impressive victories over LSU, Missouri and Auburn this season. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is coming off a 23-7 road victory over Florida, with quarterback John Mateer leading the Sooners. Ole Miss has won all three previous meetings between the programs, including a 34-26 victory in Norman last season.

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