Nick Saban ‘doesn’t care’ about latest college football playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff committee released its second rankings of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with Georgia and Utah sitting atop the field. The weekly rankings have become a central storyline each November, drawing reaction from analysts and coaches across the sport.

Nick Saban has made his stance on that storyline clear all season. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, the former Alabama head coach doubled down on a message he has repeated throughout the year.

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Nick Saban dismisses the importance of CFP rankings

ESPN’s College GameDay show co-host and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters).

“I like all the BS you guys got about these rankings,” Saban said. “None of this really matters. Where they’re ranked right now doesn’t really matter.”

Saban pointed to where the sport stands in its calendar as the reason. “We’re starting the fourth quarter of the season, and it’s all about how you finish,” he said.

His comments echo similar remarks he’s made in past seasons, including on The Pat McAfee Show in 2023, when he said rankings don’t matter “until the end” and that “wherever you are right now does not really matter.”

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Why Nick Saban’s comments carry extra weight this season

Saban has used his platform on College GameDay and other shows this year to push for changes to how the sport evaluates teams, previously arguing for a stronger emphasis on strength of schedule over raw win totals.

He has also voiced concerns about the current playoff format’s workload on players, suggesting a 16-team field would be a better compromise than further expansion.

With several weeks remaining before the final rankings determine the playoff field, Saban’s larger point, that results on the field will settle the matter regardless of where teams sit now, remains the backbone of his argument.

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