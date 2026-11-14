How to watch Wake Forest vs SMU: Live stream NCAA College Football, TV channel

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1), up to No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, look to continue their march toward the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game with a tough ACC test on Saturday on the road against the SMU Mustangs (7-2).

Nov 6, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) throws the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

How to Watch Wake Forest vs SMU

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Wake Forest picked up its sixth straight win last week, hammering visiting Merrimack from the FCS 77-0. Steele Pizzella, starting in place of injured Gio Lopez, threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns in the rout, with Jack Foley catching six balls for 162 yards and Carlos Hernandez nabbing a pair of scoring grabs. Pizzella also ran for 63 yards and a TD as the Demon Deacons led 49-0 at the half.

SMU pulled away in the second half on Nov. 6 for a 51-28 blowout of visiting Virginia Tech behind four touchdown passes from Kevin Jennings. Jennings hit 24-of-32 passes for 350 yards and threw one interception while Yamir Knight finished with six receptions for 103 yards and three scores. Christian Rhodes racked up 92 rushing yards on only seven carries and Marques White logged two of the defense’s four sacks.

The Demon Deacons beat the Mustangs for the first time last season, getting a 13-12 win at home, with SMU leading the all-time series 3-1.

Lopez, expected to play Saturday, comes in with 2,176 yards to go with 18 touchdowns and only one interception, with Hernandez leading the team with 61 catches, 945 yards and seven scores. Ty Clark III leads the run game with 416 yards and eight TDs and Langston Hardy tops the defense with 5.5 sacks. Jennings enters the game for SMU with 2,764 yards and 25 touchdowns against six picks while Kendrick Raphael has 755 rushing yards and 10 scores. Knight paces the receiving corps with 50 receptions, 626 yards and six TDs and White comes in with a team-high 7.5 sacks on the season.

This is a great college football matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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