Pat McAfee rode into ‘College GameDay’ on horse after FAA ground stop

College GameDay made a road trip to Idaho Saturday in anticipation of the Boise State-Oregon State matchup.

Every member of the crew was present and accounted for when the pregame show began. With one notable exception: Pat McAfee.

MORE: Best ‘College GameDay’ signs from Week 11: Oregon State vs. Boise State

But before fans could worry too deeply about missing all that be brings to the screen, College GameDay‘s non-stop engine appeared just off-screen, having fun with a new equine friend.

Anyone who is traveling or knows anyone traveling understands that it’s been a particularly brutal time for air travel as the FAA was forced to institute a ground stop on Friday night that spanned several hours. This obviously raised the degree of difficulty for scores of college football teams attempting to get to their game sites. Thankfully, most of those trips were successful and did not descend into controversy.

McAfee is a superstar because he elicits opinions. To the point his debut album alluded to him as a polarizing figure.

Yet there should be universal appreciation for how well he delivered his monologue from that high perch. Because one thing you realize when you get on a horse when you’re not used to getting on a horse is just intense the experience can be. Even at a snail’s pace. The ol’ brain has a tendency to scream ‘oh no, you’re on a horse’ and that makes concentrating on anything else almost impossible.

Pat McAfee flashes the Miami “U” hand gesture at ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ show ahead of the Notre Dame and Miami college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

McAfee revealed that he did not have much experience in the area and joked about lying so that he’d get to do the memorable entrance.

Honestly, a very good bit executed to perfection.

Giddy up and if this isn’t the cover of his second album it will be a missed opportunity.

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