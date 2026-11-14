The Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Nashville on Saturday for an SEC showdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores, looking to strengthen their College Football Playoff résumé.

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Brian Allen Jr. (10), defensive lineman Issa Ouattara (5), and defensive back Miles Capers (29) react after a defensive stop against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

How to Watch Alabama vs Vanderbilt

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 12:45 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Alabama enters the matchup with a 7-2 record and plenty of momentum following an impressive 31-13 road victory over LSU. The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and remain firmly in the national championship conversation. With two losses already on their résumé, Alabama has little room for error as it looks to finish the regular season strong.

Vanderbilt enters the contest at 4-5 after snapping its SEC losing streak with a 25-23 victory over Mississippi State last weekend. The Commodores face a difficult challenge against one of the nation’s top teams, but they have already proven capable of shocking Alabama at home, defeating the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide 40-35 in Nashville in 2024. Saturday’s matchup kicks off at 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

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