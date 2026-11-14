Major League Baseball is heading into a busy offseason, but upcoming collective-bargaining negotiations could slow the trade market. With the current agreement about to expire, the threat of a lockout on Dec. 1 leaves teams with very time to make roster moves before things shut down.

A weak free-agent class is also pushing teams to look at trades instead. Outside of left-handed ace Tarik Skubal, there aren’t many big stars available this year. Teams that need starting pitchers, shortstops or strong hitters will likely have to trade for them.

MORE: MLB’s top free agents heading into 2026 offseason

Still, not every big-name player can be moved. High salaries, age, injuries and poor stats make some contracts almost impossible to trade. While a few teams might take a financial gamble, most won’t want to get stuck paying huge money for years to come.

Heading into a probable lockout, here are 10 of baseball’s most untradable contracts.

10. Kristian Campbell, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell (28) hits a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Position: Outfield | Remaining Salary: 6 Years, $55 Million

Kristian Campbell‘s contract looked like a bargain when the Red Sox signed him to an eight-year, $60 million extension. He entered 2025 as baseball’s No. 4 prospect and made Boston’s Opening Day roster. His first 17 major-league games were impressive. He posted a .972 OPS with three home runs.

However, his production quickly declined. By June, Campbell was hitting .223/.319/.346 with an 86 OPS+. Boston sent him to the minors on June 20, and he has not returned to the major league roster since.

The 24-year-old spent all of 2026 at Triple-A. He hit .256/.383/.380 with eight home runs and 51 RBI in 109 games. He also moved from second base to the outfield. His contract is not particularly expensive, but his lack of recent MLB production makes him difficult to value. Boston will likely prefer to give him another opportunity rather than sell low.

9. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) reacts after hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Position: Outfield | Remaining salary: 4 years, $141.8 million

Mike Trout showed signs of a comeback in 2026. He finished with a 131 OPS+, 22 home runs and more than 4 WAR. He also played 142 games, his highest total in several seasons. That made his contract look more manageable than it did previously.

Still, a trade remains unlikely. Trout has a full no-trade clause and is a franchise legend. The Angels would probably need him to request a move before serious discussions could begin. At the trade deadline, he publicly supported the team’s retooling plans instead.

His health is another concern. Trout was diagnosed with a rare spinal condition in 2022 that could affect him throughout the remainder of his career. Although he has managed it over the last few years, he averaged only 67 games per season between 2021 and 2024. Four years and $141.8 million remain on his deal. Few teams would willingly accept that financial and medical risk.

8. Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) walks to the dugout after a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Position: Starting pitcher | Remaining salary: 4 years, $98.3 million

Aaron Nola remains an important part of Phillies history, but his recent numbers are becoming a concern. After recording a 6.01 ERA in 94 1/3 innings in 2025, he managed a 4.67 ERA across 175 1/3 innings in 2026. His 3.1 WAR showed some improvement, but the underlying numbers were not encouraging.

Nola finished with a 4.87 FIP and allowed a .328 batting average against his fastball. He also surrendered an MLB-high 37 home runs in 33 starts. His home runs allowed per nine innings have increased for three straight seasons.

The 33-year-old has 116 career wins, 2,053 strikeouts and 38.6 WAR. However, his remaining four years could become expensive for Philadelphia. His seven-year, $172 million contract may be difficult to move if his performance continues to decline.

7. Andres Gimenez, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez (0) looks on between plays during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Position: Shortstop | Remaining salary: 3 years, $71.5 million

Andres Gimenez still brings excellent defensive value, but his offensive production has become a serious problem. The Blue Jays acquired him from Cleveland and paid him $25 million across his first two seasons in Toronto. His salary will increase over the final three years of his seven-year, $106.5 million extension.

The three-time Gold Glove winner has moved from second base to shortstop. His defensive numbers remain respectable, with two defensive runs saved and 19 outs above average. However, his bat has not delivered enough value.

Gimenez has hit .230/.288/.340 with a 73 OPS+ across 877 plate appearances in Toronto. He has produced only 2.2 WAR during that stretch. Paying more than $20 million annually for a player whose value depends heavily on defense will be difficult for another club to justify.

6. Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) throws to first against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Position: Third base | Remaining salary: 6 years, $132 million

Austin Riley was one of baseball’s most dependable power hitters between 2021 and 2023. He finished in the top 10 of NL MVP voting three straight times. During that period, he averaged 36 home runs, 99 RBI and 6.3 WAR while producing a 135 OPS+.

Injuries changed his career over the next two seasons. Riley averaged 18 home runs, 55 RBI and 2.1 WAR while playing only 110 and 102 games in 2024 and 2025.

His 2026 season brought another concern. Although he appeared in 159 games, he hit just .219/.290/.364 with an 80 OPS+ and 1.1 WAR. The numbers raised questions about the impact of the core surgery that ended his 2025 campaign.

At 29, Riley still has time to recover his previous form. However, six years and $132 million make him a major financial risk for potential buyers.

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5. Corbin Burnes, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws during the first inning during the game against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Position: Starting pitcher | Remaining salary: 4 years, $140 million

Corbin Burnes could become one of the better starting pitchers in baseball again, but his contract makes that a difficult gamble. The 2021 NL Cy Young winner showed his quality early in 2025. He posted a 2.66 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 63 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings across his first 11 starts with Arizona.

Unfortunately, Tommy John surgery changed everything. Burnes missed the second half of 2025 and almost the entire 2026 season. He returned for three September starts but allowed a 7.84 ERA across 10 1/3 innings.

A full offseason could help the 32-year-old regain his previous form. However, asking another team to take on four years and $140 million after such a serious injury is a tough sell.

4. Willy Adames, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Position: Shortstop | Remaining salary: 5 years, $140 million

Willy Adames had a solid first season with San Francisco in 2025. He recovered from a slow start and finished with 30 home runs, a 111 OPS+ and 3.7 WAR in 160 games.

His 2026 campaign was less convincing. Adames hit 21 home runs and finished with a 100 OPS+, but his .289 on-base percentage ranked 125th among 135 qualified hitters.

His defense also declined. He recorded -5 defensive runs saved and -17 outs above average, both career-worst marks. That is a major concern for a player whose value depends partly on his ability to handle shortstop.

With five years and $140 million remaining, Adames looks difficult to trade. Even a thin shortstop market may not be enough to attract serious interest.

3. Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker (23) doubles during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Position: Outfield | Remaining salary: 3 years, $175 million

Kyle Tucker entered Los Angeles as one of the biggest free-agent names last offseason. The Dodgers handed him a four-year, $240 million contract, but his first season did not come close to matching those expectations.

He hit .233/.330/.385 with a 97 OPS+, 17 home runs and 70 RBI in 154 games. His defensive performance was also disappointing, with -9 defensive runs saved and -8 outs above average. Despite his previous Gold Glove reputation, he finished with just 0.7 WAR.

The structure of Tucker’s contract makes things even more complicated. A large signing bonus and deferred payments add complexity to the deal. Three years and $175 million remain, leaving potential buyers with a massive financial commitment.

His age of 29 offers some hope of a rebound. Still, his 2026 production makes this one of baseball’s most difficult contracts to move.

2. Xander Bogaerts, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates a game ending double play during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Position: Shortstop | Remaining salary: 7 years, $175 million

Xander Bogaerts held the top spot on this list a year ago. His situation has not improved enough to make his contract attractive to other teams.

The 34-year-old hit .231/.332/.344 with a 90 OPS+ in 2026. He finished with 13 home runs, 57 RBI and 18 doubles. Those numbers are well below the production he regularly delivered in Boston, where he was a perennial .300 hitter with a 120 OPS+.

There were some positives. Bogaerts stole 22 bases in 23 attempts and recorded two outs above average across 1,298 1/3 defensive innings. He also started 149 games at shortstop and produced 2.2 WAR.

However, his contract runs through his age-40 season. San Diego must also manage Manny Machado’s salary. The two players will earn a combined $64.5 million annually through 2033. Potential salary-cap changes during the next CBA negotiations could make that commitment even harder to manage.

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1. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) is interviewed in the dugout prior to game two of the Wildcard round against the Atlanta Braves in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Position: Shortstop | Remaining salary: 7 years, $190.9 million

Trea Turner takes the top spot after a major decline in 2026. Just one year earlier, he ranked second among MLB shortstops behind Bobby Witt Jr. Turner hit .304/.355/.457 in 2025, won the NL batting title and finished with 5.4 WAR. He also recorded 53 extra-base hits and stole 36 bases.

His latest season was a completely different story. The 33-year-old hit .242/.297/.378 with an 81 OPS+. His average dropped by 62 points, while his defensive numbers fell to -17 defensive runs saved and -8 outs above average.

Turner finished with -0.1 WAR across 157 games. That is a steep decline for a player earning $27.3 million annually.

The Phillies still owe him seven years and $190.9 million through 2033. He will be 40 when the deal expires. Speed and athleticism have always been major parts of his game, making his age and declining production especially concerning. A move away from shortstop could help extend his career, but it will not solve the financial problem.

For now, Turner has the most difficult contract to move in baseball heading into the lockout.

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