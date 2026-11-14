NFL Week 10 best bets start in Munich and cover 11 Sunday games. The Jaguars, Seahawks and 49ers get the biggest plays at 2.5 units each, all as road favorites against banged-up opponents.

Each spread and total pick carries a unit rating from 0 to 3 units. Jacksonville lays 10.5 points at Tennessee even after Jaguars coach Liam Coen ruled out new acquisitions Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III for rest, while Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza makes his first NFL start against Seattle.

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New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the second half of the game against the Green Bay Packers | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Picks: Lions 28-27, Patriots +2.5 (0.5u), Over 49.5 (1.5u)

Both secondaries arrive in Munich short-handed. Detroit ruled out cornerback DJ Reed and safety Kerby Joseph, while New England will play without cornerback Carlton Davis III, according to the Week 10 injury report. The Lions have already allowed 18 passing touchdowns, and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has thrown 18 of his own.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) and A.J. Brown (ankle/knee) are both questionable, though Patriots coach Mike Vrabel planned to bring Brown to Germany. Detroit has the more efficient offense, but its thin defense makes the points with New England worth a small play. The over gets the bigger rating because neither secondary is whole.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons

Picks: Chiefs 24-17, Chiefs -3 (1.5u), Under 47.5 (2u)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes practiced fully Friday and has no injury designation after hurting his throwing elbow against the Jets. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday, “He’s in good spirits today.” Kansas City (6-2) has allowed only seven passing touchdowns, and Atlanta (3-6) has thrown just 11.

Running back Kenneth Walker III is questionable after tweaking his groin in practice, per the Chiefs’ injury report. The Falcons’ defense is also much tougher against the run than the pass, so the ball should go through Mahomes. He gives Kansas City the edge, while Atlanta’s run defense and the Chiefs’ pass coverage point toward the under.

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Picks: Texans 23-20, Browns +4.5 (1.5u), Over 40.5 (0.5u)

Houston’s defense is missing key starters. Danielle Hunter (hamstring) and Azeez Al-Shaair are out, and Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) is questionable after missing practice Friday, according to the Texans’ injury report. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is also out.

Deshaun Watson is set to start against his former team after the Browns went with Shedeur Sanders in Week 9. Cleveland’s 12th-ranked defense has allowed only 12 passing touchdowns, which should keep Houston’s eighth-ranked offense from pulling away. The Texans get the narrow win, but the injuries on their defense make 4.5 points the better side.

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Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Picks: Packers 20-17, Packers -2.5 (0.5u), Under 42.5 (2u)

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins starts five days after Minnesota acquired him from Las Vegas, with Kyler Murray out because of a hamstring injury. Packers coach Matt LaFleur saw it coming Wednesday, saying, “He’ll be starting.” Cousins won’t have T.J. Hockenson or Jauan Jennings, and Minnesota has thrown only eight touchdown passes.

Both defenses should control this game. Minnesota has allowed a league-low 1,495 passing yards, and Green Bay has the sixth-ranked defense despite losing Micah Parsons, who’s out along with Josh Jacobs. The Packers (6-3) climbed our NFC power rankings while the Vikings lost two straight, so Green Bay gets the slight edge at home. The under is the stronger play.

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Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Buffalo Bills | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Picks: Jaguars 30-13, Jaguars -10.5 (2.5u), Under 46.5 (1u)

Jacksonville (6-2) has the third-ranked offense and second-ranked defense in EPA per play, while Tennessee (1-7) ranks 27th on both sides. Coen is resting Davis and Bates because neither has had a bye yet, even though he said Bates “has so much impact on a game.”

The Titans ruled out guard Peter Skoronski and receiver Carnell Tate, per the Titans’ injury report. Titans quarterback Cam Ward said of Jacksonville, “They are a very good defense,” and the Jaguars beat Baltimore 33-10 last week. Jacksonville can cover without much scoring from Tennessee, which also supports the under.

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Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts

Picks: Colts 21-17, Colts -3.5 (0.5u), Under 38.5 (0.5u)

Kyle McCord makes his first NFL start for Miami (1-7) after Malik Willis went on injured reserve with a core muscle injury. “The injury had progressed enough that the medical team believed that he needed the rest,” Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said.

Indianapolis (2-7) traded Keenan Allen and Josh Downs at the deadline, and Alec Pierce is still on injured reserve. “This is the team that we have the rest of the year,” Colts safety Cam Bynum said. Both offenses have thrown only six touchdown passes, so these are small plays. Miami has allowed 16 passing touchdowns, which gives the Colts enough of an edge at home.

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Picks: Panthers 27-24, Panthers +2.5 (1u), Over 48.5 (1u)

Both teams are 3-5, and Carolina has the slightly better team on both sides of the ball. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough posted his sixth 250-yard passing game last week against Cleveland, and Chris Olave is averaging 91.8 receiving yards per game.

Carolina’s pass rush could struggle to slow that pairing with Jaelan Phillips questionable and linebacker Bobby Okereke out. New Orleans is thin up front too, with center Erik McCoy and offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga ruled out. The Saints’ defense has allowed 1,071 rushing yards, so the Panthers should be able to run the ball. Neither defense gives much reason to expect a low-scoring game, so take the points and the over.

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Picks: Bills 30-23, Jets +8.5 (0.5u), Over 50.5 (1u)

Buffalo (7-1) is on a short week after its Monday night win at Minnesota, and right tackle Spencer Brown is doubtful with an ankle injury. James Cook ran for 107 yards against the Vikings and ranks fifth in the league with 814 rushing yards.

The Jets (2-7) have lost four straight and rank 31st in red-zone touchdown rate at 40.7%. “You’ve just got to score in the red zone,” Jets coach Aaron Glenn said. Buffalo’s defense ranks only 16th, so New York should move the ball even if some drives end in field goals. That keeps the margin inside 8.5 points and pushes the total over.

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Seattle Seahawks vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald stands on the field prior to a game against the Chicago Bears | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Picks: Seahawks 27-13, Seahawks -6.5 (2.5u), Under 40.5 (0.5u)

Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick, starts after Las Vegas traded Cousins and draws Seattle’s fourth-ranked defense. The Raiders have lost five of six since Raiders coach Klint Kubiak, Seattle’s former offensive coordinator, won his first three games. “It feels like a divisional game,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said.

Drew Lock starts again with Sam Darnold out because of rib and quad injuries. Seattle is also without Charles Cross, Quenton Nelson and Leonard Williams, but the Raiders have allowed a league-high 20 passing touchdowns. Seattle is the stronger play. The under has little cushion if Las Vegas scores off short fields.

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Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Picks: Rams 27-10, Rams -9.5 (2u), Under 39.5 (1.5u)

Carson Beck makes his first career start for Arizona after Gardner Minshew’s season-ending elbow injury. “Obviously, this is a dream of mine,” the rookie said. He faces a fifth-ranked Rams defense that has won three straight since losing 18-16 to the Cardinals in October.

Myles Garrett is questionable but expected to play. “He’s feeling good,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. Trent McDuffie is also questionable, and Puka Nacua is out. Arizona has allowed 19 passing touchdowns, the second most in the league, so Los Angeles should build a lead and then lean on its running game.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Picks: 49ers 34-23, 49ers -4.5 (2.5u), Over 55.5 (0.5u)

San Francisco leads the league in offensive EPA per play, while Dallas’ defense ranks 31st. The Cowboys’ secondary is short-handed, with Joey Porter Jr. and DaRon Bland questionable because of ankle injuries and safety P.J. Locke out with a concussion, per the Cowboys’ injury updates.

George Pickens is cleared to play, and CeeDee Lamb had 195 receiving yards in Week 9, so Dallas will put up points. Still, the 49ers’ ninth-ranked defense is especially strong against the run, which should push the Cowboys into obvious passing downs. San Francisco is the stronger team on both sides even without Mike Evans, so the spread is the better bet than the 55.5 total.

Patriots-Lions starts the Sunday slate at 9:30 a.m. ET on FOX from Munich. The main early window kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, and 49ers-Cowboys closes the afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

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