The San Antonio Spurs crushed the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, 123-85. The Spurs jumped out to an 18-0 lead and the Stephen Curry-less Warriors didn’t score until more than six minutes into the game. It was the kind of game where things could have gotten out of hand, but both teams kept their heads for the most part. The lone exception being Draymond Green, of course.

During the second quarter Green ran straight into the back of Wembanyama as a shot went up in transition. Wembanyama was in the paint and Green put his forearm into his back and sent him flying. Green was issued a flagrant foul.

MORE: Draymond Green ejected after committing 3 fine-worthy acts in 10 seconds

Draymond Green flagrant foul on Victor Wembanyama

Draymond Green rushes back on defense, accelerates and bumps into Victor Wembanyama from behind, sending him to the floor (with replays). A flagrant-1 to Draymond upon review, his 21st of his NBA career https://t.co/XiOUiy36PL — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 14, 2026

Wembanyama was asked about the play after the game and he said he was “not surprised,” by the foul. He was also asked if he felt less secure coming into games like this one against the Warriors and admitted that he had to be smart.

Wemby kept it simple when asked about the physical play and Draymond Green’s technical 👀 https://t.co/Un5dbepxS1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 14, 2026

Green ended up playing just 16 minutes. He scored four points, which is actually above his season average of 3.3 points per game. He’s also averaging 4.7 rebounds, which is his lowest average since his rookie season. Speaking of rookie seasons, Yaxel Lendeborg scored a career-low three points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Wembanyama called the extra-physical play, “not a good basketball strategy” and looking at those numbers, he seems to have a point.

—Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter—