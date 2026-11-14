It’s time for another busy Saturday, with the 2026 college football season in full swing. This weekend, there is one storyline that has been dominating the headlines: travel disruption thanks to the FAA national ground stop.

A handful of AP Top 25 teams had their games pushed back later into the day, with No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona getting bumped to 10:00 p.m. ET. A game between No. 19 Ole Miss and Oklahoma in Norman, meanwhile, was postponed until Sunday afternoon.

Postponing the Rebels-Sooners game led to some major backlash from the Oklahoma athletic department, which ripped into Ole Miss and the SEC, but there are still, luckily, several quality games on the schedule. Saturday’s slate of games still includes No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana, No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU, and No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 Oklahoma State.

How can you tune into Saturday’s action throughout the day? A full look at the TV schedule for the remaining AP Top 25 games in Week 11 can be seen below (all times Eastern).

MORE: College football Week 11 announcer schedule & pairings for 2026 season

College Football AP Top 25 TV Schedule – Week 11

The College Football Playoff trophy sits on the sideline prior to the NCAA football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Saturday, November 14

Duke vs. No. 7 Miami, noon, ABC

No. 13 Wake Forest vs. SMU, noon, ESPN/Disney+

Northwestern vs. No. 20 Ohio State, noon, Fox

No. 3 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

No. 8 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN

No. 22 Missouri vs. No. 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC/Disney+

Boston College vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC

No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Michigan vs. No. 16 Oregon, 3:30 p.m., FS1

Oregon State vs. No. 24 Boise State, 6 p.m., USA

Florida vs. No. 11 Kentucky, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

Baylor vs. No. 10 BYU, 7:00 p.m., Fox

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Purdue vs. No. 15 Iowa, 7:30 p.m., NBC

No. 17 South Carolina vs. Arkansas, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona, 10:00 p.m., Fox

Sunday, November 15

No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, 1:00 p.m., SEC Network

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