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College football AP Top 25 TV schedule for Week 11, updated list of games, kickoff times
By Josh Sanchez,13 days ago
It’s time for another busy Saturday, with the 2026 college football season in full swing. This weekend, there is one storyline that has been dominating the headlines: travel disruption thanks to the FAA national ground stop.
A handful of AP Top 25 teams had their games pushed back later into the day, with No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona getting bumped to 10:00 p.m. ET. A game between No. 19 Ole Miss and Oklahoma in Norman, meanwhile, was postponed until Sunday afternoon.
Postponing the Rebels-Sooners game led to some major backlash from the Oklahoma athletic department, which ripped into Ole Miss and the SEC, but there are still, luckily, several quality games on the schedule. Saturday’s slate of games still includes No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana, No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU, and No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 Oklahoma State.
How can you tune into Saturday’s action throughout the day? A full look at the TV schedule for the remaining AP Top 25 games in Week 11 can be seen below (all times Eastern).
MORE: College football Week 11 announcer schedule & pairings for 2026 season
College Football AP Top 25 TV Schedule – Week 11
Saturday, November 14
- Duke vs. No. 7 Miami, noon, ABC
- No. 13 Wake Forest vs. SMU, noon, ESPN/Disney+
- Northwestern vs. No. 20 Ohio State, noon, Fox
- No. 3 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- No. 8 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN
- No. 22 Missouri vs. No. 1 Georgia, 3:30 p.m., ABC/Disney+
- Boston College vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC
- No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana, 3:30 p.m., CBS
- Michigan vs. No. 16 Oregon, 3:30 p.m., FS1
- Oregon State vs. No. 24 Boise State, 6 p.m., USA
- Florida vs. No. 11 Kentucky, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
- Baylor vs. No. 10 BYU, 7:00 p.m., Fox
- No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU, 7:30 p.m., ABC
- Purdue vs. No. 15 Iowa, 7:30 p.m., NBC
- No. 17 South Carolina vs. Arkansas, 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
- No. 12 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 Oklahoma State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
- No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona, 10:00 p.m., Fox
Sunday, November 15
- No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, 1:00 p.m., SEC Network
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