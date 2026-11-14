A nationwide ground stop disrupted air travel across the country on Friday, Nov. 13, after a technical problem hit the FAA’s air traffic control system. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the system’s aging equipment could not handle the volume of data it was receiving, leading to widespread delays.

The disruption rippled into the sports world, affecting college football kickoff times and travel for NBA and NHL teams over the weekend. With Week 10 NFL games on the horizon, the league took a step to keep its officiating crews on schedule.

MORE: Josh Jacobs injury: Packers star faces long absence after latest update

NFL reassigns officials to games within driving distance

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images.

“Due to the ongoing nationwide impact to air travel this weekend, the NFL has adjusted its officiating assignments for Week 10 games, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns,” the league said in a statement.

The changes require three backup referees to step into the lead official role: umpires Barry Anderson and Duane Heydt, and side judge Don Willard.

Heydt will work Carolina-New Orleans, Anderson will handle Jacksonville-Tennessee, and Willard will cover both Miami-Indianapolis and Pittsburgh-Cincinnati.

MORE: A.J. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Amon-Ra St. Brown & more WR injury updates for Week 10

Why backup referees were ready to step in

Each of the league’s 17 officiating crews has a designated backup referee who trains throughout the year to fill the role if the need arises, the NFL said.

Anderson enters his 20th season as an NFL official, while Heydt and Willard are in their fifth and ninth seasons, respectively, each with extensive experience at other officiating positions.

The NFL said all other Week 10 assignments remain unaffected by the travel disruption.

—Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter —