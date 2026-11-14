ESPN‘s “College GameDay” is in Boise, Idaho in Week 11 for the game between the Oregon State Beavers and Boise State Broncos. Pat McAfee and crew are set up at DeChevrieux Field outside Albertsons Stadium and as usual, the fans have turned out with signs, hoping to share a message with the viewers at home.

This is just the second time that ESPN’s premiere college football pregame show has traveled to Boise so fans had more than a decade to think of clever signs. And yet you get the feeling that some of them may have waited until the last second.

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Best College GameDay signs at Boise State

One fan took a serious shot at the visitors suggesting they wouldn’t make a 48 team playoff. Unfortunately, we’re still probably years from finding out what a 48-team playoff might look like. If the field was half that, Boise State is ranked No. 24 in the latest CFP rankings.

One student made a vow that he and those around him will soon regret. Even the GameDay account had to get a joke off about the idea of someone not showering until Boise State wins a title.

The jokes in these signs can be marked safe for work. Poor Beavers, always having people use dams against them.

Even Kirk Herbstreit’s dog was the target of a sign that depicted him as a bit of a hostage. Does anyone have the heart to tell the person who spent all that time making the sign that no dog who gets to eat steak in a fancy restaurant wants to be a horse.

The crew’s reaction to these signs 😭 https://t.co/I3Pid1yhzy — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 14, 2026

Someone ever made a L.A.N.K. sign which allowed the GameDay crew to joke about the time Rece Davis introduced the term on ESPN.

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