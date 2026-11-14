Millions of passengers were inconvenienced when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday evening. Several passengers were left stranded at the airport, while others were left waiting on the tarmac.

It was a stressful situation for everyone involved, but for some travelers, there was a surprise that temporarily relieved some of the stress.

The TikTok account @fadesnbraidsbydeissy shared a video that has gone viral showing passengers on board an apparent Southwest flight to this weekend’s Warped Tour in Orlando, Florida, getting serenaded by Hoobastank lead singer Doug Robb, who performed the band’s iconic megahit “The Reason.”

The video was captioned, “When the FAA shuts down all flights, but you’re too busy singing along to ‘The Reason’ with Hoobastank.”

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Hoobastank’s Doug Robb Gives Impromptu Tarmac Concert

While it wasn’t ideal, it was an incredible gesture by Robb to temporarily make everyone forget about the unfortunate situation they found themselves in thanks to the FAA mishap. After all, nothing heals like some good old-fashioned nostalgia.

According to the FAA, the nationwide ground stop, which began at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET for domestic flights, was caused by safety concerns after a telecommunications outage.

After a few hours, flights resumed, but there have been massive delays across the country as airlines attempt to catch up on their previously delayed or canceled flights while accommodating stranded passengers.

But while the passengers serenaded by Robb on Friday night had their travel plans delayed, they were given a moment that they will never forget.

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