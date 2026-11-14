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FAA ground stop: Full list of college football games postponed, canceled
By Bujade Akinjo,13 days ago
The 2026 college football season continues Saturday with several schedule changes after Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted travel plans for teams across the country. The flight restrictions forced conferences to adjust kickoff times to accommodate affected programs.
A total of 14 games across the FBSand FCS levels have had their schedules adjusted. While most will still take place on Saturday, the SEC moved the Ole Miss Rebels’ matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners to Sunday, November 15. No outright cancellations have been reported among these affected games.
MORE: Oklahoma football rips Ole Miss, SEC after game postponed due to travel delays
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4:15 p.m. ET.
- Streaming: SEC Network and the ESPN app.
- Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi.
MORE: College football team holds tarmac walkthrough amid FAA nationwide ground stop
UCF Knights vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
- Streaming: ESPNU and the ESPN app.
- Location: Acrisure Bounce House, Orlando, Florida.
BYU Cougers vs. Baylor Bears: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.
- Streaming: FOX and FOX One.
- Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah.
Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Florida Atlantic Owls: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 7:15 p.m. ET.
- Streaming: ESPN+.
- Location: H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
- Streaming: ESPN2 and the ESPN app.
- Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia.
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Game postponed to Sunday
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4:15 p.m. ET.
- Updated schedule: Sunday, November 15, at 1 p.m. ET.
- Streaming: Television network and streaming details have yet to be announced.
- Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma.
Ole Miss was unable to depart Oxford on Friday night because of the FAA ground stop. The SEC subsequently moved the game to Sunday, a decision Oklahoma publicly opposed.
Rice Owls vs. Tulane Green Wave: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m. ET.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Streaming: ESPN+.
- Location: First Community Stadium, Houston, Texas.
Arizona Wildcats vs. Utah Utes: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 10:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
- Streaming: FOX and FOX One.
- Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium, Tucson, Arizona.
Michigan State Spartans vs. Washington Huskies: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4:15 p.m. ET.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. ET.
- Streaming: Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports app.
- Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan.
Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Eastern Washington Eagles : Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4 p.m. ET.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 9 p.m. ET.
- Streaming: ESPN+.
- Location: Greater Zion Stadium, St. George, Utah.
Youngstown State Penguins vs. Illinois State Redbirds: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 12 p.m. ET.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Streaming: ESPN+.
- Location: Stambaugh Stadium, Youngstown, Ohio.
Northern Colorado Bears vs. Montana State Bobcats: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m. ET.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 7 p.m. ET.
- Streaming: ESPN+ and Scripps Sports.
- Location: Nottingham Field, Greeley, Colorado.
Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Nicholls Colonels: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 3 p.m. ET.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4 p.m. ET.
- Streaming: ESPN+.
- Location: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium, San Antonio, Texas.
Idaho Vandals vs. UC Davis Aggies: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4 p.m. ET.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 8 p.m. ET.
- Streaming: ESPN+ and SWX.
- Location: P1FCU Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho.
Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Weber State Wildcats: Kickoff time changed
- Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4 p.m. ET.
- Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 6 p.m. ET.
- Streaming: ESPN+.
- Location: Findlay Toyota Field at the Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona.
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