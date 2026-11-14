The 2026 college football season continues Saturday with several schedule changes after Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted travel plans for teams across the country. The flight restrictions forced conferences to adjust kickoff times to accommodate affected programs.

A total of 14 games across the FBSand FCS levels have had their schedules adjusted. While most will still take place on Saturday, the SEC moved the Ole Miss Rebels’ matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners to Sunday, November 15. No outright cancellations have been reported among these affected games.

MORE: Oklahoma football rips Ole Miss, SEC after game postponed due to travel delays

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Auburn Tigers: Kickoff time changed

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jeffery Pittman (25) carries the ball against the Auburn Tigers. Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Saturday, November 14, at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 4:15 p.m. ET. Streaming: SEC Network and the ESPN app.

SEC Network and the ESPN app. Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Mississippi.

MORE: College football team holds tarmac walkthrough amid FAA nationwide ground stop

UCF Knights vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Kickoff time changed

UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) delivers a stiff arm to Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1). Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Saturday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Streaming: ESPNU and the ESPN app.

ESPNU and the ESPN app. Location: Acrisure Bounce House, Orlando, Florida.

BYU Cougers vs. Baylor Bears: Kickoff time changed

Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) makes a touchdown catch against Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Therrian Alexander III (24). Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

Saturday, November 14, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX. Streaming: FOX and FOX One.

FOX and FOX One. Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Florida Atlantic Owls: Kickoff time changed

Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Easton Messer (8) and offensive lineman Braden Cunningham (65). Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 7:15 p.m. ET. Streaming: ESPN+.

ESPN+. Location: H.A. Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Kickoff time changed

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Saturday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Streaming: ESPN2 and the ESPN app.

ESPN2 and the ESPN app. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia.

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Game postponed to Sunday

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (5) hurdles Ole Miss Rebels long snapper Carter Short (93). Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 4:15 p.m. ET. Updated schedule: Sunday, November 15, at 1 p.m. ET.

Sunday, November 15, at 1 p.m. ET. Streaming: Television network and streaming details have yet to be announced.

Television network and streaming details have yet to be announced. Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma.

Ole Miss was unable to depart Oxford on Friday night because of the FAA ground stop. The SEC subsequently moved the game to Sunday, a decision Oklahoma publicly opposed.

Rice Owls vs. Tulane Green Wave: Kickoff time changed

Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) rushes against Rice Owls defensive back AJ Stephens (25). Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m. ET. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Streaming: ESPN+.

ESPN+. Location: First Community Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Utah Utes: Kickoff time changed

The Utah Utes offense lines up against the Arizona Wildcats defense. Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Saturday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 10:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Saturday, November 14, at 10:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Streaming: FOX and FOX One.

FOX and FOX One. Location: Casino Del Sol Stadium, Tucson, Arizona.

Michigan State Spartans vs. Washington Huskies: Kickoff time changed

Washington Huskies wide receiver Germie Bernard (4) catches the ball before being forced out of bounds by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Dillon Tatum (21). Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 4:15 p.m. ET. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 5:30 p.m. ET. Streaming: Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports app.

Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports app. Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan.

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Eastern Washington Eagles : Kickoff time changed

Washington Huskies wide receiver Trez Davis (12) celebrates with wide receiver Justice Williams (16) and offensive lineman Justin Hylkema (70). Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 4 p.m. ET. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 9 p.m. ET. Streaming: ESPN+.

ESPN+. Location: Greater Zion Stadium, St. George, Utah.

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Illinois State Redbirds: Kickoff time changed

Youngstown State Penguins running back Jaden Gilbert (7) high-fives Youngstown State Penguins wide receiver Bryan Hunt (8). Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 12 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 12 p.m. ET. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Streaming: ESPN+.

ESPN+. Location: Stambaugh Stadium, Youngstown, Ohio.

Northern Colorado Bears vs. Montana State Bobcats: Kickoff time changed

Montana State Bobcats quarterback Justin Lamson (8) celebrates with tight end Rocky Lencioni (89) and offensive lineman Braden Zimmer (72). Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-Imagn Images.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 2 p.m. ET. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 7 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 7 p.m. ET. Streaming: ESPN+ and Scripps Sports.

ESPN+ and Scripps Sports. Location: Nottingham Field, Greeley, Colorado.

Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Nicholls Colonels: Kickoff time changed

Nicholls State Colonels offensive lineman Zakk Mckeehan (69) and offensive lineman Titus Jones (70). Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 3 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 3 p.m. ET. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 4 p.m. ET. Streaming: ESPN+.

ESPN+. Location: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium, San Antonio, Texas.

Idaho Vandals vs. UC Davis Aggies: Kickoff time changed

Idaho Vandals captains Hikifo’ou Maile (98), Layton Vining (50), and Dalton Hysan (3). Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 4 p.m. ET. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 8 p.m. ET. Streaming: ESPN+ and SWX.

ESPN+ and SWX. Location: P1FCU Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho.

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks vs. Weber State Wildcats: Kickoff time changed

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks head coach Brian Wright. Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images.

Previous schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 4 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 4 p.m. ET. Updated schedule: Saturday, November 14, at 6 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 14, at 6 p.m. ET. Streaming: ESPN+.

ESPN+. Location: Findlay Toyota Field at the Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona.

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