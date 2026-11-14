Fantasy football Week 10 features several players with favorable matchups and opportunities to deliver big performances. These three bold predictions focus on players who could outperform expectations and finish among the top performers at their respective positions.

MORE:Fantasy Football studs & duds Week 10 of 2026 NFL season

Colts TE Tyler Warren finishes as a top-three player at the position

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) practices before the at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tyler Warren catches nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins, finishing as a top-three fantasy tight end in Week 10. Warren has recorded 38 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 53 targets across seven games this season.

He has accounted for 23% of Indianapolis’ targets in his active games, with that number climbing to 25% over his past three contests. The Colts also traded Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, creating an opportunity for Warren to become an even bigger part of the passing attack.

Miami has allowed 64.4 receiving yards per game to opposing tight ends, the eighth-most in the NFL.

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard finishes as a top-five player at the position

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Chuba Hubbard finishes Week 10 as a top-five fantasy running back against the New Orleans Saints. Hubbard has recorded 20 or more touches in five of Carolina’s last six games and is averaging 20 touches per contest this season.

His receiving production has also increased recently, catching 15 of 18 targets for 82 yards over his past three games. That involvement gives him a strong fantasy floor while creating additional upside beyond his rushing production.

The matchup is especially appealing, as New Orleans has allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season at 28.6. Hubbard has the workload and matchup to deliver a monster performance.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence finishes as a top-three player at the position

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after a call during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence finishes as a top-three fantasy quarterback this week against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence has thrown for 1,932 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions through eight games, putting him among the league’s most productive passers.

He has also thrown multiple touchdown passes in several of his recent performances, giving him a strong foundation for another big outing. The matchup makes this prediction even more appealing, as Tennessee ranks 31st in the NFL against the pass, allowing 258.2 passing yards per game.

The Titans also rank last in pressure rate, creating an opportunity for Lawrence to operate comfortably from the pocket and attack their struggling secondary.

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