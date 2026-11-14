We are just days away from the official release date of Grand Theft Auto VI. It is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases in history, but as we inch closer to its release on November 19, we are learning even more about GTA 6.

While much of the information has been related to the gameplay, special features, and the game map, we are now learning about the sounds of the game. This weekend, the official soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album allegedly leaked online.

The companion album for GTA 6, which will drop on the same day as the game, reportedly features 34 tracks with music from artists like Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Dua Lipa, Morgan Wallen, Gunna, Burna Boy, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, and more.

Will your favorite artist or song be appearing on the official GTA 6 soundtrack? A full look at the alleged tracklist from the online leak can be seen below.

MORE: Everything revealed in GTA 6 ‘Extended Look’ on Netflix

Rumored GTA 6 Tracklist

STARTING FROM ZERO – Justice (ft. Michael McDonald) THAT’S IT – Yung Lean (ft. Future & Metro Boomin) AHH YEA – Playboi Carti RHYNO – Travis Scott SEXY MAGIC – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Pinkpanthress, Fred Again.. & Etienne De Crecy FLOWER IN A HURRICANE – Justice (ft. Tame Impala, SZA & King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard) GO EASY – Dua Lipa LAST THING YOU NEED – Morgan Wallen X – Jhayco SUZUKI – Fuerza Regida MACACOA 2000 – Rauw Alejandro DANCE WITH ME – Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (ft. Elkan) BIGGER – Burna Boy COUNT UP – Gunna LET’S ROCK – Kodak Black & Don Toliver WAKIN UP FLEX – Young Thug IKYFL – Tee Grizzly TF? – Don Toliver DON’T CHART – Cardi B GMA – JT POWER TRIP – Jennie BLOOD IN YOUR EYES – Tove Lo FAST EMOTION – Zara Larsson SWEET LIKE CANDY – Camila Cabello ONLY ONE – Fcukers SANDUNEGUEA – Arca TRDWFE – Rina Sawayama ALL AGAIN – Rose Gray CRAZY FOR YOU – Lana Del Rey LARGATE – Kali Uchis & Helado Negro NO ME BUSQUES – Omar Apollo BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY – Keith Richards STONE COLD KRAZY LUUV – Jesse Johnson & DāM-FunK OVERTOWN LIGHTS – Stanley Clarke, Yussef Dayes & Robert Glasper

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