As we turn the page to Week 10 of the 2026 season, the most fantasy football-relevant wide receivers with injury designations are A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Garrett Wilson.

Before we get to those injury updates and many more, Mike Evans headlines the list of wide receivers who were ruled out on Friday.

When it comes to the wide receivers who were cleared off injury reports, that list includes Tank Dell, Jakobi Meyers, Rashee Rice, Deebo Samuel and George Pickens.

MORE: Fantasy football Week 10 wide receiver rankings

Now, the latest on Brown, St. Brown, Wilson and others.

A.J. Brown injury update

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) speaks at a press conference after practice at the team’s OTA at Gillette Stadium. Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brown’s return from injured reserve was short-lived, as he once again succumbed to injury in Week 8 and has missed two games in a row as a result.

The New England Patriots wideout was once again on the injury report in Week 10 with ankle and knee issues, but he did show progress by turning in three limited practices before drawing the questionable tag.

We’ve seen Brown play in a week in which he only logged limited practices this season after he did so in Week 6, which was his first game back from injured reserve.

We would say Brown’s chances of suiting up are slightly better than 50/50.

Garrett Wilson injury update

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Wilson was forced to sit out last week’s game because of his concussion.

This week, the New York Jets wide receiver was able to return to practice and took part twice on a limited basis and then finished off his week with a full practice before receiving the questionable tag.

The full practice is a good sign that Wilson is going to get cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play.

Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

St. Brown was listed on the injury report for the second straight week with his rib issue.

He was a limited participant all three days before being labeled as questionable for Week 10.

We saw the same script last week before St. Brown suited up, and we know that he’s one of the toughest players in the NFL and routinely is able to overcome his injury issue to play.

MORE: Fantasy all-boom team includes Kirk Cousins, Christian Watson

We have no concern about the Detroit Lions wide receiver’s status for Sunday.

Ladd McConkey injury update

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

McConkey is a new addition to the injury report this week with a back issue.

And he’s trending in the wrong direction after not logging any practice participation over the first two days of the week.

We’ll see if he can return to practice on Saturday, but right now he appears to be headed for a questionable tag, at best.

Omar Cooper Jr. injury update

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (83) gains yards after catch during the first half against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cooper heads into the weekend with a questionable tag because of his ankle injury.

The New York Jets rookie receiver was a limited participant over the first two days of the week but was upgraded to full participation on Friday.

The full practice to close out the week tells us Cooper is likely to play.

Adonai Mitchell injury update

New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) catches a touchdown pass in the second quarter as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Adonai was a late addition to the Jets’ injury report this week.

The wideout was not listed on Wednesday or Thursday before popping up on the Friday injury report with a knee issue and drawing a questionable tag.

However, Mitchell was able to log a full practice despite the knee injury, so he should suit up.

Jordan Addison injury update

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is another late addition to the injury report this week.

He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but Addison was added to the injury report with a thumb issue on Friday and was limited before getting slapped with a questionable tag for Week 10.

After practice, head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed Addison was injured at practice, according to The Athletic’s Alec Lewis.

MORE: Week 10 fantasy football trade targets

That’s a bad sign for his chances of suiting up, and that’s especially true because a thumb issue is a tough injury for a wide receiver to play through.

We’d put his chances of playing at about 50/50.

Denzel Boston injury update

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Boston was once again listed on the Cleveland Browns’ injury report this week, but this time it was with a toe injury.

The rookie wide receiver did not practice over the first two days of the week before he was able to turn in a limited practice on Friday and receive the questionable label.

In what was concerning news after practice, Boston was spotted walking through the locker room in a boot, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

It sure looks like Boston isn’t going to play on Sunday.

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