Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season is now upon us and there are multiple fantasy football-relevant backs we’re keeping an eye on this week due to injuries, including Rhamondre Stevenson, David Montgomery, Kenneth Walker and Travis Etienne.

Before we get to updates on those players, three fantasy football-relevant backs who ended up on injury reports this week were cleared on Friday.

That list includes Woody Marks, Bhayshul Tuten and Tony Pollard.

MORE: George Pickens hilariously hints at gameday status for Week 10

Now, a look at the latest injury updates on Walker, Montgomery, Stevenson and Etienne.

Kenneth Walker injury update

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Walker popped up on the injury report as a new addition on Friday after reporting groin tightness to the team, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Walker ended up not practicing the same day, as expected, and is listed as questionable for the Week 10 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Reid made no guarantees about Walker’s status.

MORE: Fantasy football running back rankings for NFL Week 10

“We’re not going to put him at risk,” Reid said. “If he can go, he’ll go. If he can’t, he can’t.”

We would consider Walker’s status a true 50/50 situation.

The good news is, the Chiefs play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, so fantasy owners don’t have to wait it out and risk having less options to replace Walker with.

Travis Etienne injury update

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) runs with the ball while defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Etienne hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 3, when he suffered a significant hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Etienne was designated to return from IR this week and went on to log two limited practices and one full before getting labeled questionable for Week 10.

The New Orleans Saints running back told reporters that the week of practice went well, according to WWL Radio’s Jeff Nowak, and he hopes to suit up.

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The full practice to close out the week suggests Etienne will play, but don’t be surprised if the Saints slow roll it with their big-ticket free-agent acquisition.

Rhamondre Stevenson injury update

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) scores a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

After coming down with a knee injury in Week 9, it looked like Stevenson was going to miss multiple games, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

However, not only did Stevenson travel with the New England Patriots to Germany, he was able to put in two limited practices before drawing the questionable tag.

That obviously gives Stevenson a chance to play, but we find it hard to believe he’s going to overcome what was believed to be a multi-week injury in time to play.

David Montgomery injury update

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) is introduced before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

It feels like an eternity since Montgomery has seen the field after missing each of the Houston Texans’ last three games with a groin injury.

But Montgomery finally showed progress this week after returning to a limited practice on Thursday before putting in a full session on Friday and receiving the questionable tag.

Because he finished off the week with the full practice, we expect Montgomery to go in Week 10.

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