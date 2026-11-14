It was a terrible night for air travel in the United States on Friday, after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an unprecedented national ground stop for only the second time since 9/11. While some were stranded in airports across the country, Livvy Dunne was “stuck” in Hawaii.

The LSU gymnastics national champion and NIL trailblazer turned social media starlet and budding actress took to social media to share a tongue-in-cheek post with the caption, “[I guess I’m] stuck in Hawaii… Aloha forever.”

Livvy is in Maui with her sister Julz, mom Kat, and others, for another “sidequest.”

In a video shared with her nearly 8 million followers on TikTok, Dunne was soaking up the sun and appeared to be rocking the iconic red Baywatch swimsuit. The video was appropriately accompanied by audio from Kid Cudi’s song “Maui Wowie.’

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Livvy Dunne Enjoys Hawaii Sun

What exactly the Maui sidequest entails remains to be seen, but you can never count anything out when it comes to Livvy Dunne. Perhaps she’s gearing up for another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photoshoot, or ready for some more promotion for the upcoming FOX reboot of Baywatch, which the cast has been busy pushing in recent months as they gear up for the premiere early next year.

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Dunne will be playing the role of a young lifeguard named “Grace,” alongside the likes of Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader, David Chokachi, Thaddeus LaGrone, and Noah Beck.

Baywatch was initially expected to premiere this fall, but it was recently reported that the 12-episode series has been bumped to late January 2027.

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