College football teams faced an unexpected travel problem on Friday after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights across the country. Several teams struggled to reach their destinations, raising concerns about whether Saturday’s schedule would go ahead as planned.

The Colorado State Rams were among the affected teams. While waiting for clearance to fly to Pullman for their game against Washington State, the players held a walkthrough on the tarmac at Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

Now, Ole Miss also faced travel complications ahead of its Week 11 matchup against Oklahoma.

MORE: Oklahoma football rips Ole Miss, SEC after game postponed due to travel delays

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma rescheduled for Sunday

Mississippi Rebels running back Shekai Mills-Knight. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The SEC confirmed that the Rebels and Oklahoma will now meet on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The television network has yet to be determined.

Ole Miss was scheduled to leave Oxford on Friday ahead of its road game against Oklahoma, but they could not depart because of the FAA’s nationwide ground stoppage.

Even after the FAA lifted the restriction, they faced another problem. Its charter company could not accommodate a late-night departure, forcing the trip delayed to be delayed until Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny was far from pleased with the conference’s decision.

Oklahoma strongly objected to moving the game. The school immediately contacted Ole Miss and conference leadership after learning about the Rebels’ travel problems.

Denny acknowledged that the Rebels explored every possible option to reach Norman for Saturday’s game.

But he emphasized on the disruption it would cause Oklahoma fans who had already made travel arrangements, booked accommodation and organized their weekend around Saturday’s game.

“Put simply, this decision isn’t fair to our athletes, our institution, or to Sooner Nation,” Denny said.

He also disclosed that commissioner Greg Sankey informed Oklahoma that failing to play at the directed Sunday kickoff time would result in a forfeit.

The school also promised to share further information about game logistics and fan appreciation measures on Saturday.

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