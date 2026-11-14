MLB‘s proposed changes to baseball’s financial system have sparked a heated debate among players and fans. Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon strongly criticized the league’s proposal, calling it “comically bad.”

MLB shared its plan on X, outlining three major changes aimed at improving competitive balance and addressing local blackouts.

The proposal includes splitting all baseball-generated revenue equally between teams and players, introducing a salary cap and floor, and distributing media revenue equally among clubs.

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The league claimed the changes would reduce revenue differences and increase player compensation. It also argued that fans would get a more competitive product.

Taillon, who recently became a free agent after finishing the 2026 season with Toronto, rejected that argument.

“This is comically bad,” Taillon wrote. “They’re being very careful and selective of what they’re saying/showing and how they’re delivering it.”

He accused MLB owners of using competitive balance as cover for reducing player salaries.

“At the end of the day- they want to drive down salaries and put more money in the pockets of billionaires,” he added.

MLB fans challenge Jameson Taillon’s response

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) delivers a pitch at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Taillon’s comments soon attracted reactions from baseball fans, with several questioning the players’ position.

One fan argued that supporters care more about competitive games, writing, “Fans don’t care about a fight about money between multi-millionaires and billionaires. Fans want competitiveness and to be able to watch the games without going bankrupt.”

Another pointed to Taillon’s previous earnings with the Cubs, writing, “You made $68 million as a Cub (over $2 mill per win). The MLB minimum salary is $1 mill.”

A fans supported the idea of a salary cap, arguing that smaller-market teams deserve a better chance to compete. He wrote, “Nah, fans of smaller market teams deserve to have hope like in the NFL. Markets like Green Bay, Buffalo, Kansas City, etc all have a chance in the NFL yearly. Us fans do want a salary cap system actually and more equal revenue sharing.”

However, some supporters criticized both sides, saying neither millionaires nor billionaires should present themselves as victims.

A fan wrote, “billionaires and multi-millionaires pretending they care about how much the journeyman backups make.”

One fan said, “Lol keep pretending the players care any more about the fans than the owners do.”

A fan wrote, “Millionaire that makes 30 million a year is so relatable to us common folk!!!! Billionaire bad, hundred millionaires good!!! Durrrrr”

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The dispute comes with MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expiring on Dec. 1, 2026. Owners are pushing for a hard cap and floor, while the players’ union opposes a salary ceiling.

The disagreement could shape baseball’s next labor negotiations. For fans, the central question remains whether either side can deliver more competitive games and better access.

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