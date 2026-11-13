One of the biggest UFC events of the year takes center stage Saturday as UFC 334 brings a stacked fight card to Madison Square Garden, featuring heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane, undefeated challenger Josh Hokit and the long-awaited return of Amanda Nunes.

Jun 14, 2026; Washington, D.C., UNITED STATES; Ciryl Gane reacts after a win against Alex Pereira (not pictured) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

How to Watch UFC 334

Date : Saturday, November 14, 2026

: Saturday, November 14, 2026 Time: 5:00 PM ET (Early Prelims); 7:00 PM ET (Prelims); 9:00 PM ET (Main Card)

5:00 PM ET (Early Prelims); 7:00 PM ET (Prelims); 9:00 PM ET (Main Card) TV Channel: Paramount+

Paramount+ Live Stream: Paramount (watch now)

The main event pits two heavyweights with contrasting styles against each other as Gane looks to use his technical striking and experience to turn away the surging Hokit. The 28-year-old challenger has enjoyed a remarkable rise since earning his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2025, establishing himself as a legitimate title threat with four consecutive UFC victories. Gane, meanwhile, has faced some of the biggest names in heavyweight history and will look to reinforce his position atop the division with another statement performance.

– Watch UFC 334 on Paramount+ –

Arguably the most intriguing matchup of the evening comes in the co-main event, where Kayla Harrison faces Amanda Nunes in a battle between two of the most accomplished women in combat sports. Harrison brings an Olympic gold medal-winning judo background and elite grappling skills into the matchup, while Nunes returns to competition for the first time since 2023. The card also features Caio Borralho vs Yousri Belgaroui and Kevin Holland vs Uros Medic, giving fight fans plenty to look forward to throughout the night.

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