On Day 6 of the WTA Finals, the lack of a handshake between Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka and a more surprising incident between Jelena Ostapenko and Gabriela Dabrowski made headlines.

Svitolina, along with other Ukrainian players, do not shake hands with Belarusian and Russian players because of the Ukrainian-Russian war. After Svitolina’s 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over the Belarusian Sabalenka, the lack of a handshake was expected.

MORE: How will WTA Finals handle tension between Elina Svitolina & Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva?

However, Ostapenko’s cold shoulder to Dabrowski following an icy stare earlier in the match was somewhat unexpected. Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani defeated Ostapenko and Hsieh Su-wei 2-6, 7-6(2). 10-3 in a group-stage doubles match. Dabrowski and Stefani advanced to the semifinals with a perfect group stage.

Dabrowski hit a few balls at Ostapenko that clearly the Latvian felt were too close for comfort. It was a physical match with those types of exchanges on both sides of the net.

WTA Finals have been spicy

Aug 27, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in action against Taylor Townsend of the United States in the second round of the women’s singles at the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

With Jessica Pegula getting it started with hot-mic comments centered around Mirra Andreeva, the drama seemingly continues.

Pegula and Andreeva have laughed off the diva comments, and it appears all is well with the pair. We will find out just how much those comments motivated Andreeva as she faces Pegula in the semifinals on Saturday.

The two have never played each other, but Andreeva has been perfect in her first singles appearance at the WTA Finals, winning three matches and six sets.

Andreeva is already poised to take Sabalenka’s World No. 2 ranking. No. 1 could be within her sights early next year if she continues at this level. We will see if Pegula can cool down her hot play.

Svitolina is the only player in the final four who is a previous WTA Finals champion (2018). She has been in the spotlight for her personal life leading into this tournament. Svitolina shared after her win over Sabalenka that she is on good terms with Gael Monfils despite their marriage ending. She faces Linda Noskova in the other semifinal match on Saturday.

The WTA Finals semifinals are on Saturday with the finals occurring the next day. Watch all of the singles and doubles action on Tennis Channel.

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