No. 14 Houston heads to Colorado on Friday hoping to climb even further into contention for a CFP berth.

Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) looks to pass during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

How to watch Houston vs Colorado

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 10:15 PM EDT

Channel: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Houston is back up to 14th in the rankings as it travels to Colorado on Friday, hoping a convincing enough win over the Buffaloes might land them a spot in the top 10. However, even a heavily one-sided result may not be enough against a Colorado side that’s 1-5 in the Big 12 (3-6 overall) after losing six of its last seven games.

The Cougars are back on the road in back-to-back weeks, with a trip to West Virginia on the agenda before wrapping up the regular season at home to Baylor in what could be a make-or-break matchup as far as their CFP odds are concerned. Houston sits on a 4-2 record in the Big 12 (7-2 overall) and has a serious chance at reaching double-digit wins during the regular season for the first time since 2021, its penultimate campaign in the AAC.

Meanwhile, NFL great Deion Sanders has seen his Colorado side flatline to a large extent over the past two months, with the only win in that period being the overtime victory over Kansas State a fortnight ago. Junior quarterback Isaac Wilson has done his best to get the offense firing in the absence of injured starter Julian Lewis but has as many interceptions as he does touchdown throws (eight) since taking over.

No quarterback in the Big 12 has recorded more interceptions this season, which is almost an achievement given Wilson didn’t enter play properly until Week 4. The only bright side is that Houston’s pass defense has allowed 252.9 yards per game (124th in the NCAA), compared to a rush defense that ranks 23rd (allowing just 107.3 yards per game).

Live stream Houston vs Colorado on ESPN with Fubo:Start watching now!

With Fubo, you can watch live television without cable on your phone, TV, or tablet. Fubo carries a wide array of sports and entertainment channels, including local sports packages and top national channels like ABC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, FS1, MTV, Comedy Central, and much more. The best part is you can try it out today for free.

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.