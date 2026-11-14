Streamers have taken over the entertainment world, and that was once again on display this week at the 2026 Streamer Awards in Los Angeles, California. The awards ceremony was hosted by QTCinderella and Caroline Kwan.

Headlining the list of winners from the 6th annual Streamer Awards were high-profile names like Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, who took home multiple awards, along with Jynxzi, Quackity, and Supertf.

Did your favorite streamer take home any awards at this year’s awards ceremony? A full look at the 2026 Streamer Awards winners list can be seen below.

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2026 Streamer Awards Winners List

Best Music Streamer

AriAtHome

Best Creative Streamer

BarleyTheBurr

Best Role-Play Streamer

Critical Role

Best MOBA Streamer

Dantes

Best Brand Partner

Red Bull

Hidden Gem Award

SmallFryz

Best Fortnite Streamer

Clix

Best Battle Royale Streamer

NiceWigg

Best Fighting Game Streamer

Phidx

Best MMORPG Streamer

Savix

Best Cozy Game Streamer

millkberry

Best Speedrun Streamer

Feinberg

Best Sports Streamer

flight23white

Best Minecraft Streamer

Katie B

Best FPS Streamer

OhnePixel

Best Strategy Game Streamer

Jillyeon

League of Their Own

Kai Cenat

The Spark Award

HMBLZAYY

Best Reality Streamer

Stable Ronaldo

Best IRL Streamer

IShowSpeed

Best Vertical Live Streamer

Dean Withers

Stream Game of the Year

Meccha Chameleon

Best Content Group

CORE

Best International Streamer

ashswag

Best Stream Duo

Katie B and Vanillamace

Best Streamer Collab

Maya Higa and Adapt

Best Mainstream Collab

Kai Cenat and Tyla

Best Marathon Stream

Jynxzi, Stable Ronaldo, LosPollosTV – Chained Together

Best Streamed Event

Kai Cenat, Streamer University

Best Streamed Series

IShowSpeed, World Cup Tour

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Social media influencer iShowSpeed in attendance before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Best VTuber

Ironmouse

Best Variety Streamer

Caseoh

President of Chat

Joe Bartolozzi

Rising Star Award

E11ysa

Best Breakout Streamer

Katie B

Best Dressed Award

Vanillamace

Streamers’ Choice Award

Supertf

Legacy Award

Quackity

The Sapphire Award

Vanillamace

Biggest Crashout

Lacy

Gamer of the Year

Jynxzi

Streamer of the Year

IShowSpeed

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