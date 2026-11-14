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2026 Streamer Awards winners list: IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat & full results
By Josh Sanchez,11 days ago
Streamers have taken over the entertainment world, and that was once again on display this week at the 2026 Streamer Awards in Los Angeles, California. The awards ceremony was hosted by QTCinderella and Caroline Kwan.
Headlining the list of winners from the 6th annual Streamer Awards were high-profile names like Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, who took home multiple awards, along with Jynxzi, Quackity, and Supertf.
Did your favorite streamer take home any awards at this year’s awards ceremony? A full look at the 2026 Streamer Awards winners list can be seen below.
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2026 Streamer Awards Winners List
Best Music Streamer
AriAtHome
Best Creative Streamer
BarleyTheBurr
Best Role-Play Streamer
Critical Role
Best MOBA Streamer
Dantes
Best Brand Partner
Red Bull
Hidden Gem Award
SmallFryz
Best Fortnite Streamer
Clix
Best Battle Royale Streamer
NiceWigg
Best Fighting Game Streamer
Phidx
Best MMORPG Streamer
Savix
Best Cozy Game Streamer
millkberry
Best Speedrun Streamer
Feinberg
Best Sports Streamer
flight23white
Best Minecraft Streamer
Katie B
Best FPS Streamer
OhnePixel
Best Strategy Game Streamer
Jillyeon
League of Their Own
Kai Cenat
The Spark Award
HMBLZAYY
Best Reality Streamer
Stable Ronaldo
Best IRL Streamer
IShowSpeed
Best Vertical Live Streamer
Dean Withers
Stream Game of the Year
Meccha Chameleon
Best Content Group
CORE
Best International Streamer
ashswag
Best Stream Duo
Katie B and Vanillamace
Best Streamer Collab
Maya Higa and Adapt
Best Mainstream Collab
Kai Cenat and Tyla
Best Marathon Stream
Jynxzi, Stable Ronaldo, LosPollosTV – Chained Together
Best Streamed Event
Kai Cenat, Streamer University
Best Streamed Series
IShowSpeed, World Cup Tour
Best VTuber
Ironmouse
Best Variety Streamer
Caseoh
President of Chat
Joe Bartolozzi
Rising Star Award
E11ysa
Best Breakout Streamer
Katie B
Best Dressed Award
Vanillamace
Streamers’ Choice Award
Supertf
Legacy Award
Quackity
The Sapphire Award
Vanillamace
Biggest Crashout
Lacy
Gamer of the Year
Jynxzi
Streamer of the Year
IShowSpeed
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