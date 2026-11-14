Two of the Western Conference’s hottest teams square off Friday night as the Golden State Warriors visit the San Antonio Spurs in a highly anticipated NBA Cup showdown at Frost Bank Center.

Apr 1, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

How to Watch Warriors vs Spurs

When: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV Channel: Prime Video

Live Stream: Prime (try for free)

San Antonio enters the matchup with a 10-2 record and a league-best 10-game winning streak, fueled by the incredible play of Victor Wembanyama. The 22-year-old superstar is averaging 30.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game, establishing himself as one of the NBA’s most dominant players. The Spurs are coming off a thrilling 124-119 comeback victory over the Chicago Bulls, overcoming a 22-point deficit behind Wembanyama’s 32 points and nine rebounds. Rookie Dylan Harper also impressed with 18 points and 10 assists as San Antonio continued its remarkable start to the season.

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Golden State enters Friday at 8-4 after having its eight-game winning streak snapped in a 115-108 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Making matters worse, superstar Stephen Curry suffered an oblique tear in that contest and will miss at least the next two weeks. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg stepped up with 25 points and 10 rebounds against Houston, while Brandin Podziemski contributed 22 points. With Curry sidelined, the Warriors will need increased production from their supporting cast to challenge a Spurs team that has been nearly unstoppable over the past three weeks.

This is a great NBA matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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