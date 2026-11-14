The college football world is on its toes while we wait to see the full extent Friday evening’s FAA nationwide ground stop has on the Week 11 schedule for Saturday, with several teams stranded as they attempt to get to their gameday locations in time for kickoff.

There could be several delays or postponements if the FAA ground stop carries into the night, which has led some teams to improvise.

There have been reports of some teams switching their travel plans and busing to their away games instead of flying, while others are making the most of their time stranded on the tarmac.

Among the stranded teams is the Colorado State Rams, who took things into their own hands on Friday night. Pete Thamel of ESPN shared a viral photo of the Colorado State football team going through a walkthrough right outside of their plane while waiting for the tarmac to clear and to receive an okay to take off.

MORE: College football schedule facing major disruptions from FAA nationwide grounding

Colorado State Holds Impromptu Walkthrough

Luckily for the Rams, they have until Saturday night to land in Pullman for their game against the Washington State Cougars.

The Rams and Cougars are not scheduled to kickoff at Martin Stadium until 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night, so there are still more than 24 hours for the team to arrive on time. Hopefully, the team will get clearance to takeoff before it’s too late.

Flights have been grounded nationwide since approximately 4:00 p.m. ET, which is leading to crowded airports that will complicate everything once flights resume.

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