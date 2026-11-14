The Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) face the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) at Coleman Coliseum on Friday night in men’s college basketball action.

Nov 2, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Trey Parker (1) dribbles up court against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

How to Watch Seton Hall vs Alabama

When: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Seton Hall has won its first three games after beating Charlotte 68-62 on Monday at the Palestra in Philadelphia. Roddie Anderson III led the Pirates with 17 points, including three three-pointers, while Devin Williams scored 16 points and Mihailo Petrovic added 12 points, six assists and three steals. Seton Hall led 36-34 at halftime and used a strong start to the second half to build an 11-point lead. Charlotte cut the lead to three points late, but the Pirates made eight of their final 10 free throws to hold on.

Alabama improved to 3-0 with a 109-68 win over Oakland on Monday. London Jemison scored 20 points, making all seven of his shots, including six three-pointers. Amari Allen added 14 points and six assists, while Aden Holloway scored 12 points. The Crimson Tide made 24 three-pointers and finished with 30 assists, tying a school record. Alabama led 56-29 at halftime and had 46 points from its bench. The Alabama offense is humming, as they have scored at least 96 points in each of the first three games.

This is a great Men’s College Basketball matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

Live stream Seton Hall vs Alabama on Fubo:Start your free trial now!

With Fubo, you can watch live television without cable on your phone, TV, or tablet. Fubo carries a wide array of sports and entertainment channels, including local sports packages and top national channels like ABC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, FS1, MTV, Comedy Central, and much more. The best part is you can try it out today for free.

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.