Another weekend of college football is in full swing, but there could be some major this weekend after a stunning Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) nationwide stop on Friday evening. The good news is that the ground stop is not believed to be due to any attack, but the delay currently has no end in sight.

The nationwide ground stop has delayed and canceled thousands of fights across the country, which could impact travel plans for several teams on Saturday. It marks only the second nationwide ground stop since 9/11.

Because a lot of teams have not yet traveled to their destinations for tomorrow’s games, the delays will likely cause some serious issues and inconveniences.

Whether that leads to delays remains to be seen, but the Southeastern Conference has already issued a statement announcing it is monitoring the situation as the ground stop order remains in place.

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SEC Drops Statement on FAA Nationwide Ground Stop

Sep 12, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; A general view of the SEC logo in orange and blue with a special custom Florida Gators helmet before a game against the Campbell Fighting Camels at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

“The Southeastern Conference is aware of the FAA’s nationwide ground stop and the potential impact on team travel for this weekend’s competition,” the statement reads. “We are in close communication with our member institutions to assess potential disruptions and coordinate appropriate responses. The safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, and team personnel remain our highest priority.

“We will continue to monitor developments and work with our institutions to determine whether any adjustments to schedule competitions become necessary.”

The Auburn Tigers are already preparing to bus to Starkville for their game against Mississippi State, while the Florida Gators are already in Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers are already in Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Utah Utes, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ole Miss Rebels are among the teams that are currently grounded as they wait to travel to road games.

It’s a disastrous situation that teams across the country will continue to monitor, so we will keep an eye on the latest news and potential delays or postponements as information becomes available.

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