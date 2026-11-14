No. 4 UCLA puts its undefeated season on the line Friday night when the Bruins host Illinois in a pivotal Big Ten showdown at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Oct 31, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Javari Barnett (24) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

How to watch Illinois vs UCLA

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

UCLA enters the matchup with a perfect 9-0 record under first-year head coach Bob Chesney, emerging as one of the nation’s biggest surprises and a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. The Bruins have been especially impressive defensively, leading the country with 27 takeaways, including 17 interceptions. With a Big Ten championship appearance potentially within reach, UCLA will look to keep its remarkable season rolling in front of its home crowd.

Illinois arrives with plenty of momentum of its own, having won four consecutive games to improve to 6-3. The Fighting Illini are coming off an impressive 24-13 victory over Nebraska, powered by quarterback Katin Houser’s 292 passing yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Collin Dixon added 129 receiving yards and two scores in that win. Illinois will look to play spoiler against one of the nation’s last remaining undefeated teams in what should be an entertaining Friday night matchup.

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