The Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) face the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) at Food City Center in Knoxville on Friday night in men’s college basketball action.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Tennessee State Tigers guard Dante Harris (10) brings the ball upcourt against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half of a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

How to Watch Tennessee State vs Tennessee

When: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: SEC Plus

Live Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Tennessee State has won two straight games after beating Fisk 123-73 on Monday. Aaron Bradshaw led the Tigers with 23 points and five blocks, making 10 of his 15 shots. Deondrea Lindsey scored 16 points, while Arterio Morris added 15 points, nine assists and five steals. Ty-Laur Johnson finished with 11 points and 12 assists as Tennessee State shot 59.8% from the field. Tennessee State forced 27 turnovers and scored 69 points in the deciding second half.

Tennessee remains undefeated after beating Radford 70-47 on Monday. Terrence Hill Jr. scored a game-high 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, while Dai Dai Ames added 13 points. Jalen Haralson finished with 11 points and six rebounds, and DeWayne Brown II grabbed 12 rebounds. The Volunteers led by just nine points at halftime before using a 16-0 run in the second half to pull away. Tennessee held Radford to just 26.2% shooting and outrebounded the Highlanders 43-32. The Volunteers’ defense has been strong early, as they have held both of their opponents under 60 points.

This is a great Men’s College Basketball matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

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