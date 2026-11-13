The New York Knicks head to Indianapolis on Friday night for an Eastern Conference showdown with the Indiana Pacers, with both teams looking to secure their first victory in NBA Cup group play.

Mar 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to drive past Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

How to Watch Knicks vs Pacers

When: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: Prime Video

Live Stream: Prime (try for free)

New York enters the matchup with a 6-5 record after suffering a 115-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 27 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Brunson has been the driving force behind New York’s offense this season, averaging 26 points per game, while Towns continues to dominate the glass with a league-leading 13.5 rebounds per contest. The Knicks have also established themselves as one of the NBA’s toughest defensive teams, allowing just 103.5 points per game.

– Live stream Knicks vs Pacers with Prime –

Indiana comes into Friday’s contest at 4-8 after snapping a rough stretch with a 114-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Pascal Siakam has been the Pacers’ leading scorer, averaging 22.7 points per game, while Andrew Nembhard has stepped into a larger playmaking role with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined by a hamstring injury. Nembhard has recorded consecutive double-doubles, including 17 points and 10 assists against Washington. With both teams searching for their first NBA Cup win, Friday’s matchup carries added importance early in the season.

This is a great NBA matchup that you will not want to miss; make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

Live Stream Knicks vs Pacers with Prime: Start your free trial now!

With Prime Video, you can watch live television without cable on your phone, TV, or tablet. They carry a wide array of sports and entertainment channels, and the best part is you can try it out today for free.

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.

— Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories on The Big Lead —