Florida State travels to Pittsburgh on Friday, targeting its second road win in less than a week.

Oct 31, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Corey Dailey (16) passes against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How to watch Florida State vs Pittsburgh

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Time: 7 PM EDT

Channel: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Pittsburgh returns to play following a bye week at home to Florida State on Friday, chasing a second straight over the 4-5 Seminoles (2-4 in the ACC) for the first time in more than 40 years. The 6-3 Panthers (3-3 in the ACC) held on to claim a 34-31 win when these teams met in Tallahassee last season and return to play at Acrisure Stadium, where they’ve lost just once in six outings this season.

Pitt’s sole home defeat this campaign came against North Carolina in early October, which resulted in the Panthers losing their short-lived ranked status (No. 25). However, each of FSU’s last two visits to Acrisure Stadium (in 2023 and 2013) ended in wins for the visiting team as the Noles chase a hat-trick of wins in Pennsylvania.

Rick Stockstill won his first game as FSU’s interim head coach last weekend in a 31-24 comeback against Boston College, putting an end to the team’s three-loss streak that led to Mike Norvell’s firing. That marked the school’s first road win since 2023, and the Seminoles will hope to catch Pitt cold following a bye week to bag back-to-back away victories and draw level with the Panthers at 3-4 in the ACC.

Pat Narduzzi’s offense has struggled since losing quarterback Mason Heintschel to injury and had to rely more so on its ground game. Florida State took that same tact last week and is 3-0 this season when generating more than 200 rushing yards but now takes on the second-best rush defense in the country, with Pitt allowing a paltry 68.1 rushing yards per game on average.

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